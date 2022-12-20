By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his counterparts from Katsina and Kano states have sought the support of Northern Christians Youth Association for the Presidential candidate of the APC come 2023, even as Governor Masari said a blind man will pick Tinubu in an assembly of candidates.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with the Christian youth group in Kaduna on Tuesday, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said that if all the presidential candidates for the 2023 elections were assembled, and a blind man was asked to choose Tinubu from among them, he will not miss his way and target.

“Leadership is about justice to the people, even to animals. Lagos is a mini Nigeria. Both Christians and Muslims and pagans are in Lagos. At a point in time you cannot drive in Lagos with your car windows widely open because of thieves. Hardly a day passed without seeing a dead body in dump sites.”

“But when Tinubu became governor for 8 years he brought sanity to Lagos. It is baseless to express the fear that Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria. It is not true. Did Buhari Islamise Nigeria after seven years in office. Did Obasanjo christianise Nigeria after eight years in office. Did Jonathan make Nigeria a Christian country after six years in office? I can tell you that if you assemble all the presidential candidates before a blind man, he will choose Tinubu,” he said.

In his remarks,Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said “the major problem of this country is politics with bitterness. But when young men and women gather for a common cause without bitterness there is hope for this country. We have to pick a candidate who is tested and trusted. He is Ahmed Tinubu. He was governor for eight years. He picked a successor that was liked by the people.”

“History will repeat itself. During the military regime under General Ibrahim Babangida’s transition to civil rule, there was an election between MKO Abiola and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of SDP and NRC. Abiola’s running mate was a Muslim. It was a Muslim Muslim ticket that won the election. Tofa that picked a Christian running mate lost the election. So Tinubu will win the election,” he said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i told the group why Northern APC governors decided to support a southern presidential candidate, saying, “In the spirit of unity’ fairness and justice in the country, after president Buhari’s tenure it is fair that the presidency should go to the South. And we converged in Katsina lodge before governor Aminu Bello Masari that said that among all the presidential candidates we should go for Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records while he was governor of Lagos”.

Wife of the Presidential candidate who was at the occasion,Senator Oluremi Tinubu, told the Christian group that her husband would not let them down if voted into power. She described Tinubu as a workaholic and a generous man full of intelligence ready to serve Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Chairman Northern Christians Youth Association, Mr. Isaac Abra said “Tinubu is the best man for the presidential job because his manifestoe is youth empowerment, and the plan to support Armed forces to use aerial operations to deal with insecurity”.