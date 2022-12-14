.

The Nigeria Police Force has charged stakeholders to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming 2023 general election.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Adekunle Asafa, who is the AIG in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja, gave the task during a working visit to the Kwara Police Command in Ilorin.

Asafa listed the critical stakeholders as INEC, political parties, security agencies, students, market women and all citizens who have their voter cards.

He said that the role of stakeholders is to ensure peaceful conduct of election because if anything go wrong, it would affect all of us.

The police chief added that the era where ballot boxes would be stolen are gone forever.

“BVAs will expose any illegal activities by any political parties and anybody found wanting will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

He underscored the need to sensitise youth and engage them in electioneering process, adding that if they see the transparency of the process, there won’t be any violence.

He also warned Nigerians against carrying of weapons to the polling units.

Asafa said that police would not tolerate any political thuggery, or destruction of billboards threatening or intimidating people before, during or after the election.

He said further that we are in the era of one-man-one-vote anybody caught in the double vote would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He called on the public to follow the rule of law and that everybody should vote according to their choices.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, commended the AIG for defying his tight schedule and the rigours of the bad road from Lokoja to Ilorin to appreciate their challenges.

Odama said that the command is enjoying tremendous support of the state government in the areas of logistics.

According to him, recently the command received 10 Hilux vans donated by the state government to enhance police operations among other support.

“AIG sir, Kwara state is a state of harmony and my men and I have

promised to do all within our power to maintain the status,” he said.