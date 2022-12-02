Nigerian-internationally acclaimed entertainment and media executive, Olakiitan Raymond Akande better known as Kaygold has promised to take Afrobeats to destinations they haven’t reached.

The talent manager, brand relationship expert , international artiste agent, event producer who has managed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry both locally and internationally says 2023 is going to be different.

Kaygold stated that any artiste who wants to be known and have that international presence should book can book him for Europe and African tour.

The entertainment guru says Nigerian artistes are doing great selling Afrobeats to the world, but they need to do more to have the genre well represented across the globe.

He promised to use his connections and wealth of experience to reposition the industry so that upcoming artistes and entertainment lovers can have a place to call their own.

