By Prince Okafor

Ahead of the forth coming elections next year, Rotary club has admonished Nigerian youths to participate more in politics by joining political parties and getting their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

The newly-inducted President, Mr. Femi Emmanuel disclosed this at the 3rd investiture of the Rotary club Mende-Mid town, Lagos.

Emmanuel urged the youths to think logically and avoid being used as tools for political violence

The District Governor, Omotunde Lawson, while conducting the swearing-in said the youths who constitute the majority of the members of rotary club of mende are very creative, resourceful and also charitable.

The keynote speaker, Mr Wilson Ezekiel while speaking on the state of the nation harped on collaboration among citizens in order to build a strong, vibrant and economically stable Nigeria.

He noted every citizen has a role to play in getting Nigeria to where it ought to be.