By Olayinka Latona

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the national coordinator and convener, Nigeria National Christians Coalition, NNCC, Apostle Titi Oluwadare, has urged Christians to form alliances in order to install a formidable force in politics.

She added that spirituality is not isolating oneself and absconding from responsibility.

Speaking ahead of the group summit tagged: ‘ Meet The Church Summit’, scheduled for December 9, 2022 at The Pistis Hub (Elevation Church) in Lagos, Oluwadare said it had been established that the followers of Christ have been systematically relegated to the background in the scheme of things, especially around the corridors of power.

According to the NNCC coordinator these are not cheery times for the Christians and the Church of God in Nigeria, adding that Christian leaders from the regions of the country would meet next Friday in Lagos for a summit to deliberate on the need for the voice of the church in the nation to be heard.

In her words: “There is a need for Christians all over Nigeria to build a strong political base. The absence of a base and the ability to negotiate or place a demand on the authority make Christians end up being used as pawn in the political chess game.

“Using the scriptures as base, it is time to come out of oppression, multiply, be fruitful and have dominion. Spirituality is not isolating ourselves and absconding from responsibility.”

Oluwadare who also emphasized the importance of political structures at the grassroots said the group is discussing with people of all faiths, tribes and tongues in a bid for peace, and national healing as well as national rebirth.

Also speaking at the media briefing, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, noted that church leaders should correct the impression of politics being a ‘dirty game’.

“The narrative that Christians should not engage in politics because it is dirty has to change. The spiritual and the physical must be harnessed for impartation,” he said.

In his remarks, the regional coordinator of NNCC, South-West Region, Bishop Taiwo Ajose, called for more political participation among Christians to tackle the nation’s challenges.