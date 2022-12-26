Says he has nothing against Emir of Wase

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The President and Founder of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministry International, EBOMI, Prophet Isa El-Buba has reminded the Northerners of the need to vote credible in the 2023 general elections as he said “people of the North deserve good leadership.”

Prophet El-Buba also urged leaders in the North to be honest and strive to work towards healing wounds among the aggrieved persons in the region.

He spoke in Jos on the heels of a press conference by a group called “League of National Patriots” led by its Secretary General, Sanusi Mohammad who alleged that El-Buba was spotted in a recent video making allegations against the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Mohammad Haruna, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and an unnamed Ex CBN Governor from the North.

The cleric stated that he has respect for traditional institutions and the political stakeholders not just in the Northern region but the whole country and explained the group misquoted him in their allegations which bordered on a matter he recently discussed at a forum at EBOMI Headquarters which was doctored by mischief makers.

He stressed among other things that “… I will not support anything evil as I’m a defender of truth, defender of justice and the defenseless and not under any paymaster as alleged by the so-called League of National Patriots…”

He added that he has nothing against the Emir of Wase as a person as he challenged the League of National Patriots to take legal action against him if they so wish as he has documents to buttress his claims on the ugly happening in the North.