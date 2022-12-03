By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, Concerned Northern Youths and Coalition for National Agenda, have beckoned on Nigerians to vote in competent leaders.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Suleiman Tambay for Concerned Northern Youths, cautioned Nigerians against voting for leaders in the name of religion or tribe.

He said, “The Northern part of Nigeria must take her destiny in her hands by ensuring that only leaders in the mould of Maitama Sule, Shehu & Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Aminu Kano, Tafawa Balewa are chosen because hunger and insecurity knows no tribe, region nor religion.

“Needless to say that this is a step in the right direction. The need to sanitise the polity, ensure that only fit and proper persons occupy political offices, und enthrone equity and justice makes it imperative to raise the bar even higher by demanding that all Presidential and Gubernatorial candidates take drug tests, as well as undergo medical and mental assessment tests to ascertain their readiness for the noble and stressful task of good governance.”

On his part, Mazi Nnamdi Iroegbu, Convener, Coalition for National Agenda, lamented the number of Out-of-school children in Nigeria, saying that it was time for Nigeria to retake its place.

He said, “Today, there are over 20 million out of school children, and most of the 133 million NBS figure of dimensional poor people in Nigeria are of Northern extraction. Again, the present challenge of over 5 million youths on drug addiction and another 10 million underemployed in the North clearly call for concern. A strong stance is required to stem this ugly tide.

“We are draining the swamp and no stone will be left unturned. Nigeria must retake its place as the giant of Africa and deliver a Nigeria that works for all Nigerians.

History repeat itself, but people repeat the ugly history that defeats them.

“We call on all Concerned Nigerian Youths across the nation to be patriotic and ensure that we do not mortgage our future by voting for an alleged drug lord or any candidate with questionable credentials or wealth.”

