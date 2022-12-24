.Calls for massive votes for Tinubu, APC candidates

.Inaugurates network of roads, jetty in Alimosho

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged electorate and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Alimosho Local Government Area of massive votes for party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, his re-election in the state and other candidates under the party’s platform in the 2023 general polls.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call on Friday during the ongoing Mega Rally, state-wide campaign, held at the Lagos West 1 Senatorial District Mega Rally, at LAMATA/BRT Bus Park, situated, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area Secretariat of old Alimosho council, urging APC leaders not to betray the trust and agreement in 2023 polls.

Tumultuous crowd trooped out to receive the governor, deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, accompanied by the party’s Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, APC chieftains and candidates of the party vying or various elective positions in the zone: comprising Alimosho, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin and Ikeja Local Government Areas.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also seeking reelection in 2023, urged residents to support APC candidates from Presidential, Governorship Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates.

According to the governor, leaders and members of the party in the zone must leverage on their huge voting population to mobilise votes for Tinubu, himself and other candidates.

Sanwo-Olu stated: “I want to appreciate all of you. Lagos West 1, your eyes are my eyes, my eyes are your eyes. Asiwaju’s eyes are your eyes. This is Asiwaju’s ‘country home’. Do not betray our agreement.

“Let us vote the way we have agreed. Don’t allow some deceivers to deceive you. Lagos belongs to you.

“By the Grace of God, we shall all eat the fruits of our labour here. Let us join hands together to do the work.

“I want to thank you very much for trooping out in large number this afternoon and for coming to support your party, our party and all of our candidates,” he said.

He however, commended Ndigbo, South South, Arewa and other groups for their support for the ruling party.

“This is your place, make sure you go all to all our market men and women, make sure you vote in all of the elections.

“Better Lagos is rising, greater Lagos is rising, it is rising, I love you all. To the great youths, I love you,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu called on APC leaders and members to begin house-to-house campaign and mobilise registered voters for the collection of their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The mega rally was also attended by a host of APC chieftains, candidates, members and different ethnic groups in the zone.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the Ishuti Road, Ishefun-Camp Davies-Ijon-Lasu Ojo-Ijo road network with jetty terminal, all at Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

He described the jetty as strategic to residents of the area as it connects them to Ogun State, thereby enhancing business and social activities between people of both states. The jetty will help travellers get to Ogun State within five minutes.

The governor thanked the people of Alimosho for their support, noting that the council area is the largest in Nigeria, and solicited their continued support, especially at the polls.

He said: “We just don’t want to come to Alimosho and garner votes, but we went to prove to the people that our government has a human face and is working for their good.

“We are a listening government, we understand what the people need which is why we have done all these.

“Please use these facilities very well, don’t destroy them because it’s for the people. Take ownership of these roads and jetties so they can serve you. I appeal to the CDAs and CDCs to ensure these facilities are well managed because they are meant to improve lives and make living more meaningful for the people.

“I also enjoin you to vote for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) so that you will continue to enjoy these dividends of democracy.

“Alimosho is the home of votes so we will use our votes to silence the opposition. We don’t have to be violent, but we will speak with our votes. We just don’t want to come here and campaign or give rhetorics, but to assure the people that they are well loved.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, also drove through the ongoing construction of Babafemi Dada Road and Bridge (Idowu Egba), Yinka Folarin, Jamie Lawal and Shalom Academy road network.

When completed, the Idowu-Egba bridge will reduce travel time from the Ayobo-Ipaja axis to Lasu-Iyana Iba by 45 minutes.

Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye described the projects as part of efforts by the Sanwo-Olu administration to improve the wellbeing of Lagosians.

According to her, the efforts ‘speak to the fact that Alimosho local government area, like many others, has not been left behind in the infrastructure renewal plan of the state government.

She added: “The commissioning of these projects today is significant because it demonstrates the unwavering commitment of this administration in its determination to continually energise the local economy by providing essential infrastructure that would further promote economic development across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“For persons coming here for the first time, Ishefun Camp Davies, Ijon and Isuti axis are semi-urban settlements with a rapidly growing population that requires modern road infrastructural upgrades.

“The residents and road users have, over the years, clamored for an improvement in the hitherto, deplorable road ways. This is rightly so because they are strategic, giving their huge bearing capacity and connectivity.

“Happily, the narratives have now changed for the better courtesy of our visionary governor and deputy governor.

“These roads will greatly enhance vehicular movement towards Ipaja-Ayobo-Igando and its environs, as well as reduce incessant traffic gridlocks being experienced on the LASU- IBA road.

“Interestingly and of significance is the fact that they all lead to major hubs for water transportation to Agbara, Ishefun and other coastal communities in Badagry and neighboring Ogun State, further confirming the strategy of linkage with our waterways, thereby deepening the Intermodal Transport System.”

The Ishuti Road is 3800 meters long and 10 meters wide, ending at the jetty connecting to the famous Totoro food market in Ogun State. The Ishefun – Camp Davies – Ijon Road is 7,639 meters long and 16.2meters wide, while the Laisu Ojo-Ijo portion of the project is 1,190 metres long and 8 meters wide. The jetty component consists of a ticketing office, canteen, waiting area, car park and pontoon.