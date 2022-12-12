Babcock University

By Adesina Wahab

The President/ Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Ilishan- Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has advised media practitioners not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians through disinformation that could make the citizens make wrong choices in the coming general elections.

He stated this yesterday during a parley with journalists at the institution’s campus.

According to him, because citizens lack the skills to evaluate media contents, some politicians could capitalise on that to misinform the public and get undue political advantage.

“Also, journalists risk being manipulated by actors who go beyond the ethics of public relations and accountability by attempting to mislead or corrupt journalists into spreading disinformation by applying the concept of anonymous source in news reporting.

“| am worried, and I know that you are worried too, that disinformation could cause mis-judgments, unrest, and wrong choices by citizens, particularly when they do not have the media literacy skills to evaluate the content. This could have dire consequences on the nation’s production and consumption levels.

“I do know, like you do, that a journalist’s first responsibility is to gain the public’s trust and commit to sharing the truth. Their facts must be verified and forgo prejudices and biases while writing as objectively as they can. They must view public’s trust, not as a conception but with a realistic desire to connect on a human level. Journalist should see the public as a community instead of just an audience of which their profession has a vital part.

“In spite of the critical role you play, we know that these are not easy times for the press globally. From Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iran and China the story is the same ~ blood, hate and wars. Yet, the world expects you to present a balanced story, analysing events and setting the agenda for public discourse both on and off-line. But, you must remain committed to the truth and factual reporting in all circumstances.

“We therefore charge you as professionals to stand up to the challenge of the times and the immense responsibility on your shoulders. In spite of threats from political manipulators and infiltrators in the ranks ready to exchange professionalism for mediocrity, continue to uphold the tenets of truth, objectivity and integrity which are the hallmarks of great journalism.

‘This is political campaign period before election February and March next year. As key stakeholders, you must facilitate political discourse, foster transparency and information sharing, and serving as an effective forum for public debate,” he said.

Enumerating some of the landmark achievements recorded at the university in recent times, Tayo said, “Recently, we recorded our first successful bilateral total knee replacement surgery on 65-year-old female patient. The woman had severe knee osteoarthritis on both legs. By God’s grace, the surgeries were successful and the patient discharged.

“Our programmes offer more than just head knowledge. They are dynamic and diverse. A programme in Medicine for example, opens unusual doors for self-expression in other ways beyond health centres. The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has upwardly reviewed our student enrolment in Medicine.

“Similarly, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria have also approved an upgrade for our Nursing student enrolment. Currently, we have 44 accredited undergraduate programmes. Of this figure, six are from the two new School of Environmental Sciences and School of Engineering.

“Besides the NUC, we have received full accreditation from the Adventist Accrediting Association, (AAA), of Seventh-day Adventist Schools, Colleges, and Universities. This is the denominational accrediting authority for all tertiary and graduate educational programs and institutions owned by Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“We also have six first class students from the just concluded Nigerian Law School Bar Exams. Babcock had the highest amongst private universities in Nigeria and this represents 6bpercent of the 99 students who took the exams. This makes the University 4th best overall in terms of pass percentage.”