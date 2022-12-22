By Dapo Akinrefon

A political pressure group, the Patriots Roundtable, yesterday, urged politicians and political parties participating in the 2023 general elections to desist from campaigns of calumny and abuse.

In a statement by its Director -General, Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, titled: ‘Tinubu and his Traducers in the Season of Goodwill’, the forum insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate remains the candidate to beat in the February 2023 presidential election, saying he has worked harder than everyone else.

The statement reads: “Let us go back to this enigma whose boldness is without hubris, whose bravery is without noisy attestations, whose charm and political magnetism have triumphed over a thousand back-biters.

“As the campaign enters into the home stretch,

It is obvious to everyone now save the rabid outliers that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate to beat in the February presidential election next year simply because he has worked harder than everyone else.

“He has shown more seriousness, demonstrated greater patriotic fervour, reaching far and wide, spreading his campaign mantra of renewed hope, of a better nation with vigorous and enlightened visionary resolution.

“Tinubu now looms in triumphant sweeping poise as other secondary campaigners often look docile, sedated, flummoxed, confounded in their uncertain vision. “Some are serial contestants, basically campaigning in quadrennial addiction for the same office with the manic resolve of the obsessed, induced by the craving toxin of power, falsely believing that the presidential perch is the sustenance of their warped and greedy existence.”