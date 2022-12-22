By Henry Ojelu

Civil Society Organisations have appealed to media organisations to put pressure on candidates contesting for various political offices across the country to declare their assets publicly.

The CSOs comprising Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC , Transparency International, 21st Century Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja during training for journalists on asset declaration.

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CBB, Prof. Mohammed Isah who was represented at the training by an official of the bureau, Adamu Murtala also decried some of the challenges faced by the bureau in enforcing its laws and appealed to the media to help in drawing attention to the challenges which include poor funding and amendment to some sections of its laws.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani stated that it is important for the media to join the advocacy for transparency and accountability in governance by demanding that politicians contesting for offices in the coming 2023 general election declare their assets publicly.

He said: “We cannot fight corruption if asset declaration is not given priority. During this campaign period, the media must demand that politicians vying for various offices must declare their assets publicly.

The media must begin to ask politicians questions about their source of wealth and make them commit to upholding the laws guiding asset declaration.

Also speaking at the event, anti-corruption expert and Chief Operating Officer of 21st Century Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative, Lukman Adefolohan noted that the media must amplify asset declaration-related issues to enable it become a campaign issue during this period when politicians are desperately seeking the votes of the people.

Stating that CBB is a constitutionally created anti-corruption agency with enormous powers to curtail corruption by public officers and politicians, Adefolohan said the bureau needs to be supported by the media and CSOs, to carry out its functions adequately.

He said: “The media and CSOs must help CBB to succeed in its mandate. The bureau and Auditor-General of the Federation office are the two principal bodies empowered by law to fight corruption. Right now, the bureau has many challenges and it appears that there are deliberate plans to undermine the bureau by starving it of the necessary funds and support. The media must focus attention on these issues. They must also insist that politicians should publicly declare their assets.”

Our challenges in enforcing compliance —CCB

A representative of the CCB Chairman, Prof. Isah, Mr. Adamu Murtala, highlighted some of the challenges militating against the effective operation of the bureau to include low budgetary allocation and funds for investigations, staff shortage, the backlog of cases at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT and non-review of some outdated sections of the CCB laws.

He said: “The bureau has many challenges and we believe that the media can help to amplify these challenges for adequate attention from the relevant authorities. Presently, we have a serious backlog of cases at the CCT which the three judges of the tribunal are struggling to handle. For the enormous task of receiving asset declaration forms, storing, examining, and investigating claims, we have 900 staff across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT with an annual budget of just N3 billion. Some sections of our laws also need amendment. These are some of our challenges and the media aside from drawing our attention to undeclared assets, must also help to draw attention to our challenges.”

Two other speakers at the training, Vaclav Prusa and Premium Times Head of Investigation, Taiwo Adedayo also urged the media to go beyond the traditional role of disseminating information and carry out investigative reports on the asset and source of wealth of politicians contesting for the 2023 general election.

While Vaclav called on the media to investigate conflicts of interest and asset declaration of politically exposed persons, especially those known as godfathers, Adedayo said that the media must help the electorate make informed decisions at the polls through investigative reports on candidates vying for election.