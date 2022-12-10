By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH about two months to the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr Abu Abdulganiyu, Friday, said Sunday Dekeri Anamelo’s (a.k.a Danco) emergence as Member House of Representatives, Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State, will better lives of the long suffering people of Etsako.

Abdulganiyu, said this while assuring the electorates while he described Danco as an unsung hero in Edo politics said he is a man who stays with the grassroots and his track record speaks volume about him.

According to him, Danco is a loyal party man who sees into the future and does not promote rebellion as some party men and women do.

He said: “When Bar Sunday Dekeri Anamelo took a dive into the murky waters of politics in 2019 to contest the Edo North Senitoral slot, I was compelled by his decision to ask myself this question: What does he really wants again? He has it all; God has blessed him even as his business empire continue to expand astronomically because of his diligence and sincere approach to doing business.

“I was in the People’s Democratic Party then while he was and he was of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the same platform through which he won the ticket to represent the people of Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

“He contested for the Senate and was coasting home to victory before he unceremoniously withdrew from the race because.

Information from the grapevine had it then that the President prevailed on the Party to allow the incumbents return for another term to enable the party manage a rebellious group of the party.

“Danco will turn this position to gold for the betterment of the long suffering People of Etsako.

“The energy he put into that contest is exactly the same energy he puts into anything he does, beginning with his days as cashew Nuts and cocoa dealer. The man holds the enviable record of turning sand into gold.

“When I took the liberty to interrogate his reason for joining the House of Representatives race, which ordinarily, I considered beneath his status as a successful businessman, he laughed and said, ‘if good men refuse to get involved, bad people will continue to feed fat on our common patrimony. I believe I can bring my wealth of experience from the private sector and replicate my success story in the public sector’.

“Continuing, he said, ‘there is only so much I can do as an individual and when i see People suffering, it breaks my heart. I believe i can help a greater number of People by getting involved.

“This is the man asking for your votes, our unsung Hero. The man who has taken hundreds of thousand out of the unemployment market. The man, who, out of his personal pockets have touched so many lives including yours sincerely.”

However, he counseled the people of Etsako not to waste their vote.

“Don’t waste your votes on any other candidate for House of Representatives, Etsako Federal Constituency. Danco is your man. He is not your everyday politician.

“As a Party man, Danco, as he is popularly called took it in his stride without malice. This endeared him to many across political divides.

he added.