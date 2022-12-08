By Fortune Eromosele

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the European Union Support to Democratic Governance In Nigeria, EU-SDGN, has on Wednesday, introduced a handbook for electoral offences and penalties to support a credible, free and fair elections in 2023.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the presentation of a guidance document for stakeholders on “Offences and Penalties in the Nigerian Electoral Process,” Team Leader, DAI-EUSDGN II, Rudolf Elbling, said all stakeholders involved are expected to act according to the electoral legal framework and should be held accountable for breaches of the rules.

He explained that elections were the foundation of democratic governance, saying that if the coming elections are not credible, Nigerians will lose all confidence in the institutions of government.

In response to the current patterns of vote buying, ge said, “It would be easy to arrest the market woman who gets N5,000 for her vote but it’s difficult to find out who is really behind it. To find, prosecute and punish the big players behind electoral malpractices is the difficult part and that’s something that I hope over time will be achieved, because it will tremendously increase the integrity and credibility of elections.

“If the elections are not credible, the government which results out of this election will not be credible. If Nigerians don’t have trust in their government, it will be very difficult to solve all the problems the country currently faces.

“I hope the document we’ve unveiled today, can help civil society, political parties the judiciary, INEC, the security agents and the voters to get a better understanding of the various offences and help the respective authorities to prosecute and punish the perpetrators. If the impunity prevails, offences will not stop.”

He said, although the nation was bedevilled with security challenges, Elbling said he hopes the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, politicians, security agencies and all other stakeholders play by the rules and secure a peaceful and credible election in 2023.

“There are problems, we know the country is not very secure at the moment, 2023 will be a very hotly contested election. It’s different this time because there are three players and I really do hope that it’s peaceful, credible, that everyone will play by the rules,” he stated.