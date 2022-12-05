By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Chairman, National Population Commission, NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra on Monday said the commission has carried out demarcation of 773 local government areas in the country.

Kwarra stated this when he led a delegation from the commission to pay a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero in Kano.

The NPC boss said despite security challenges in some areas in the country, preparations on the forthcoming census have reached advanced level across the nation as it is left with one local government area for demarcation and work is in progress.

According to him, “As you are aware, the National Population Commission has intensified preparation for the 2023 population and housing census, despite security challenges in some parts of the country, the census preparatory activities have gone far to satisfactory level across the federation.

“We have so far demarcated 773 local government areas with only one yet to be demarcated. And which we are working on to conclude it.

“Because this census is digital as we are using high end technology, we have developed enumeration area maps which are digital in nature and have so many resources including the number of houses which have been coded. And with the enumeration area maps, we have conducted first and second pretest and test other instrument and methodologies. We are studying the experiences because after the trial test is the census,” Kwarra said.

The NPC boss, however, solicited for the support of the Emir and the traditional institution as a critical stakeholders who has a key role to play towards the success of the exercise.

Responding, the Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero expressed it readiness to support the commission to achieve success in the conduct of the census exercise.

The Monarch described the conduct of a credible and authentic census as pivotal to human and societal development.

“The conduct of a credible census will help government to have the needed Data, with the aim of planning for infrastructure, health ,education and all aspects of human endeavour,” he said.

The Monarch however expressed his satisfaction with the level of the progress made so far by the commission especially in demarcation of the Local Government Areas.

“I am appealing to all the youths that will participate in the census exercise as adhoc staff to be patriotic and put in their minds that they are rendering service to their father and play their roles diligently,” Emir Bayero however stated.