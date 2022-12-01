By Chinedu Adonu

The National Population Commission, NPC, has reassured Nigerians of its commitment towards delivering an accurate, reliable and acceptable population and housing census in 2023.

The assurance was given on Thursday by the Honourable Federal commissioner, representing Enugu State, Hon. Ejike Ezeh during a road show sensitization to showcases the preparedness of the commission for the 2023 census exercise.

The road show started at the commission’s Secretariat, GRA and marched across major streets of Enugu to include; Ogbete market, Ogui road axis, new heaven, Abakaliki road and back to Secretariat.

Hon Ezeh noted that the street show was a part of advocacy and publicity to let the people of Enugu State key into the 2023 National population and Housing Census exercise.

He urged the people of Enugu State to have trust and confidence on them, stressing that the commission is prepared to conduct a credible census that would drive sustainable development in the country.

“We’re taking advocacy and publicity to the street of Enugu so that they can see what we are doing and also buy what we are planning to do, “the next year’s National population and Housing Census.

“We’re doing street party today, as part of our advocacy and publicity

“I must therefore use this opportunity to assure the State that the Commission is irrevocably committed to positively rewrite the history of censuses in the State and deliver to this great nation accurate, reliable and acceptable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable national development,” he said.

