By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Organisation and its Labour Party counterpart, are still reviewing the new Central Bank ceiling on daily and weekly cash withdrawals and its possible implication on their activities.



Vanguard gathered in Abuja, on Wednesday, that none of the campaigns had envisaged the new policy which analysts say is first and foremost targeted at curbing campaign financing.



None of the campaigns were willing to comment on the policy when approached arguing that in house economic

experts were still consulting in order to prepare an appropriate response.



When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, simply said, “I cannot comment at the moment.”



He, however said the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have a reputation for being sticklers to the rule of law and are committed to rescuing Nigeria from the maladministration and the lawlessness which the All Progressives Congress-led administration has unleashed on the country since 2015.



Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, asked for time to consult and look at the policy document first before making a comment.



He said, “We yet to see the (Policy) document. When we do, then we can talk.”

RELATED NEWS