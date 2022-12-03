By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police have been told to probe the activities of the Benue State Volunteer Guards.

The Benue Coalition on Human Rights made this known in a letter to the President, IGP, National Security Adviser and heads of other security agencies.

In a petition, it was alleged that the Benue Guards were being used to hunt political opponents.

In the petition obtained by our correspondent, which was co-signed by Rev. Solomon Semaka and Patriot Okwori Onaji, its President and Secretary General, the group also alleged that the guards were being used to intimidate and harass perceived political opponents.

The group said the most recent attack was carried out in Otukpo wherein three natives were dehumanized and left in coma.”

The petioner said: “We have attached petitions made to law enforcement organizations in this regard in order not to bore you with the horrific details of what these victims suffered at the hands of the militia group that is rapidly mutating into a full-blown terror organization.”

It, however, warned that if not curtailed, they may metamorphose into another radical terrorist group

“The Benue Coalition on Human Rights is speaking up on this matter because we are witnesses to how stakeholders in Borno state are today being blamed for keeping quiet while the then-infamous ECOMOG Boy transited into Boko Haram/ISWAP. The argument is that had the stakeholders raised the alarm early enough the terrorist group would have been contained in its infancy before it became as virulent as it is currently.

“We, therefore, appeal that you use your good office to dismantle the Benue Volunteers Guard before it becomes another crisis group for the country.”

