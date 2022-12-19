.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has advised media practitioners, to avoid landmines and breaking news syndrome in their reportage of the 2023 general elections.

Its National Commissioner in charge of information and voter education, Mr Festus Okoye, said during a one-day capacity building for journalists in the South West on Conflict Sensitive Reporting and the 2023 General Election in Akure, Ondo State.

The programme was organized by the INEC and the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Okoye who was represented by INEC Administrative Secretary in Ondo State, Mr Oyetola Oyelami noted that democracy thrived with effective information and cannot exist without effective information flow.

According to him ” As the country moves closer to the 2023 general election, there are obvious landmines that the media must avoid.

“The media must avoid the breaking news syndrome. Some of the mainstream media are gradually gravitating towards online journalism with the attendant quest for breaking news, which are sometimes not properly verified and processed.

“The media must be circumspect in casting headlines and the thirst for sensational headlines.

“Sometimes, people look at the headlines and draw conclusions without looking at the body of the report.

“The media must find the right balance in casting headlines. The media must avoid deliberate falsehood aimed at drawing traffic to sites.

“Deliberate falsehood aimed at drawing traffic to particular sites is a huge challenge in strategic communication.”

The National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, in his remark, commended the INEC for providing the opportunity to discuss issues bordering on the 2023 general election in the country.

Speaking through the NUJ National Trustee (South-South) Comrade Bimbo Oyetunde, lsiguzo pointed out that the media are an essential factor in the process of democracy as they do not only monitor governance and make government accountable, but also help to mobilise the populace to participate in the process of governance and development.

Isiguzo lauded the INEC for its support over “the years which indicates the kind of transparency and accountability required in an election management body and the media see it as a cardinal objective to promote democracy and development.

He said that the media shall continue to work with INEC to ensure that democracy works properly in the country.

“Since the functions of government are clear, in performing these functions, government officials are expected to be honest, responsible, transparent, accountable, efficient in administration and services delivery.

” Where any of these is lacking or is deliberately subverted, it is the responsibility of the media to raise alarm. It is therefore clear that the media are central in the process of ensuring credible elections in the country”.

Isiguzo said that “It should be noted, however, that in the course of their work over the years many journalists have either lost their lives or had sustained various degrees of injuries or had their equipment damaged especially during election times.

He added.that ” Nothing or little is done to ensure accountability for attacks on journalists and the media in Nigeria, thus the culture of impunity for such attacks persists. It is important for stakeholders to work towards minimising these.”