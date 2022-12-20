By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Katsina State, His Royal Highness, Abdulmumin Kabir has said that there is hope for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as his chances of winning the the 2023 presidential election is very bright.

The revered emir made the statement when Atiku Abubakar led members of his campaign team to his palace to seek his blessings ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The royal father however noted that he can only support the former Nigeria Vice President with prayers as he is not a politician.

Dr Kabir who decried the deplorable state of things in the country noted that Katsina is among the worse hit states in the country in terms of insecurity.

The royal father however expressed happiness that the PDP presidential candidate promised to tackle the twin evil of insecurity and poverty if he becomes president of Nigeria in 2023.

Appreciating the PDP presidential campaign team for coming to seek his blessings for the 2023 general elections, the royal father said he cannot deny the fact that Atiku over the years built a strong and cordial relationship with the good people of Katsina State.

Speaking earlier, Atiku said he is at the Emir’s palace together with his entourage to seek the royal father’s blessings on his ambition to lead the country.

While condoling with the Emir he assured that if he wins, he will bring to an end the myriads of problems bedeviling the state and entire country.

Also while sympathising with the good people of the state over the insecurity situation bedeviling them, Atiku donated the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry displaced in the state.

“I sympathise with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges. I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges.

“On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities,” Atiku said.

Among the PDP chieftains in Katsina for the Atiku Presidential campaign rally includes his running mate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; Governor of Akwa Ibom and Sokoto State, Udom Emmanuel and Aminu Tambuwal; former Governors of Niger, Aliyu Babangida, former Governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, Jigawa and Kaduna, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Maikarfi, among others.