By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar takes south-easterners as fools, noting that there is no better way to describe his recent statement in Awka, Anambra State, than insensitive.

The Labour Party said that at a time Nigeria is on the brink of division, occasioned by nepotism and dominance of a particular region in the governance and the yearning for unity and equity, Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front.

The party said that Atiku asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of Northern-Fulani-Muslim-ticket when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999 whereas the North have been in charge for ten years was mockery of the highest degree, adding that the kleptocrats at their own game, always want to deceive their perceived targets with rhetorics laden with tricks.

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Innocent Okeke made the remarks in a statement, on Thursday.

Okeke said that Atiku was employing the old and outdated political tricks on Ndigbo that cannot work this time round because the people of the south east were awake and tired of playing second fiddle in a country that they are a major stakeholder.

Okeke stated that while a Northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari is completing eight years in Aso Rock next year, had Atiku any modicum of integrity, he wouldn’t have contested for president let alone asking for votes from the South and Ndigbo in particular.

Okeke said: “If Atiku was not up to spite Ndigbo as he usually does, if he believes he is the stepping stone for Ndigbo to take their rightful place, why is he still in this presidential race? He claims to be a unifier whereas he defiles equity which is the most potent unifying factor in Nigeria.

“Funnily enough, Atiku is among those that designed the agreement of rotation in 1999, and has witnessed it go round and now it is undisputable turn of Ndigbo, why does he want to change the goalpost in the middle of a match? This is unacceptable.”

He recalled that in respect to the principle of rotation and zoning arrangement which have been instituted, no southerner and no Igbo man opposed Atiku and Buhari both of whom are from the north, stressing that it was a battle between a Northerner and another as the south patriotically watched from the sideline.

“Now that it is the turn of the south and the Southeast precisely, why is Atiku contesting and at the same time coming to the East with intention to insult and mock them?

“Ndigbo have contributed and still contributing to the present unity and success of Nigeria and doing everything possible to keep a united Nigeria. Agitations are up because of Nigeria’s reluctance to embrace equity. Any semblance of unity that exists is driven by Ndigbo, the only tribe that goes everywhere and build home. Therefore, it was insulting to tell such a people that you are their stepping stone to presidency.

“Igbo want to be president because they want to fix the Nigeria that has been damaged for over the years. They have presented one of their best whose positive record as a Governor is overwhelming.

“As we look forward for a new Nigeria emerging from reality and faith, no one should take these elements that have been architects of Nigeria’s problems seriously.

“You can not go to Kaduna and reveal that an average northerner will not vote a president from South, and repeat that average northerner will not like to vote Igbo or Yoruba, only to come to Awka and say you are a stepping stone. Who do you want to deceive?

“Atiku should be advised to withdraw from the presidential race, work on himself and purge away the old conspiracies that he and his cohorts have been using to teach their younger ones hate and disunity. This is the only practical way to be a unifier,” Okeke advised.