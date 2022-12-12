*Tinubu’s rags to riches story hogwash —ATIKU’S AIDE

*My experience, democratic credentials prepared me for Presidency —ATIKU

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Adeola Badru, Olayinka Ajayi & Richard Thomas

ABUJA — Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, were at daggers-drawn over desperate attempts to gain power at all cost.

While the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, accused the PDP candidate of being desperate to capture power by any means possible, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, faulted Tinubu’s claims of inherited wealth and trading in stocks to become rich.

Tinubu’s rags to riches story hogwash — SHAIBU

Mr. Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, yesterday, faulted claims by Tinubu that he inherited wealth and traded in stocks to become rich.

According to him, Tinubu muttered these fairly tale in response to a question about the true source of his wealth when responding to questions from a BBC reporter in a recent interview.

Shaibu, in a statement, said: “Obviously thrown off balance when the BBC reporter asked him to disclose the source of his stupendous wealth, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, responded by asking, ‘Are you an enemy of wealth?’ He subsequently told a fable of how he inherited property and also traded stocks like Warren Buffet. This is complete hogwash. This is obviously balderdash. Tinubu would do well to stop comparing himself with Warren Buffet, whose source of wealth has never been linked to narcotics by US authorities.

Tinubu’s source of wealth

“To be clear, questions on Tinubu’s source of wealth did not start today. US authorities said Tinubu revealed in bank documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited in 1989 and his salary was just $2,400 and he had no other sources of income.

“But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990 (just within one year), Tinubu deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account. Where did he get the money from?

“On the other hand, Atiku Abubakar’s source of wealth has never been in doubt. The ones he has listed publicly include: NICOTES (now Intels) founded in 1989; Prodeco, 1996; Atiku Farms, 1982; and ABTI schools, 1992.

“Some of these companies like INTELS have had reputable Nigerians like the late General Shehu Yar’Adua and even traditional rulers on its board. We dare Tinubu to list his companies and source of wealth as Atiku has done.

“Bola Tinubu is a man who publicly boasted in Osun State in 2018 that he was richer than Osun. In 2019, he had bullion vans on his premises in Ikoyi and admitted to sharing money with his supporters.

“When he was challenged by journalists, he said he was not a government contractor. So, what is his source of wealth?

“Why can’t Tinubu be brave enough to reveal his source of wealth? For starters, this is a man whose name is not even on the CAC registration documents of any of the companies linked to him.“

My experience, democratic credentials prepared me for Presidency

— ATIKU

Speaking at another forum, the PDP candidate, yesterday, said his credentials as a public servant, businessman, part of the political class, who fought the military to return democracy as well as former Vice President put him ahead of other contenders in the 2023 presidential contest.

Atiku said this in his opening remarks at the Channels Television Town Hall meeting, in Abuja.

He said would use the scientific method to handle insecurity, review the Niger Delta Ministry and institutionalize tradermoni among others.

He said: “Nigeria has never gone through what it is going through at the moment. I was among those who fought the military, I went on exile. We (with my running mate) may not have all the answers but we will do by listening to Nigerians, it is not that we have not been listening but we are here to listen more.”

I’ll use the scientific method to deal handle insecurity

Atiku Abubakar, who described the Boko Haram insurgency as puzzling in response to a question on the security situation in the North East especially the Boko Haram, confessed that he was yet to fully understand what the whole Boko Haram insurgency phenomenon was about because there were several issues involved.

He explained that his plans to deal with the security challenges in Nigeria will be scientific.

He cited the example of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, where he said over 10 million people live but that one can hardly find a uniformed policemen on the streets yet crime is detected and dealt with speedily.

Atiku said: “I still cannot find in Borno State where a man can hide. I’ve been to the place called Sambisa, there is no forest there, just shrubs 30 feet above the ground when you are flying back to Nigeria, you see people moving.

“When I served in Borno, the then North-East, I did not see where any person can hide. Yet, we deployed the Nigerian military which used to be the best, they fought many wars outside.

“I’m puzzled. I don’t understand, maybe when I get there I will understand. Everything there is politics, business. What is required is leadership.”

Responding to a question about his plans for the Niger Delta, the PDP candidate expressed sadness that his ideas passed on to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua which culminated in the setting up of a Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs was yet to achieve its objective.

“The Ministry has not been able to deliver on one project. Take the East-West Road for example, they have enough money to complete it but have not. When we come in, we will review its functions.

Speaking about the Trader Moni programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, Atiku lamented that it had degenerated into a political tool at the hands of the APC.

He said for it to be effective, it has to be institutionalised, so that it can survive administrations and give more Nigerians access to better their lot.

Earlier, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, described his principal as the right man for the job, adding that with the poor state of affairs in the country, Nigeria needs him to make things right.”

Beware of Atiku’s sugar-coated promises

—TINUBU

Countering Atiku, Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Bayo Onanuga, said PDP should be eternally shameful about its appalling record in governance between 1999 and 2015.

Onanuga, in a statement, said: “We need to warn Nigerians to be wary of the sugar-coated promises of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and his PDP as they embark on their inordinate and desperate campaign to gain power at all cost.

“Of course, this is fake history at its worst. We are not fooled. Nigerians should also not be fooled about the bare-faced lies, being articulated by the candidate and his party.

“What is more shocking is Atiku’s audacity in standing up to ask for our votes despite what his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote about him in his book, ‘My Watch’. Obasanjo wrote that it would have been an unpardonable mistake ‘and sin against God to foist him on Nigeria.’ Obasanjo still believes so till tomorrow.

“Obasanjo still rues till today making Atiku his vice president in 1999, only to discover later, as stated in the former president’s book, his (Atiku’s) shadowy parentage, his propensity to corruption, his tendency to disloyalty, his inability to say and stick to the truth all the time, a propensity for poor judgment, his belief and reliance on marabouts, his lack of transparency, his trust in money to buy his way out on all issues and his readiness to sacrifice morality, integrity, propriety, truth and national interest for self and selfish interest.

I’m not surprised about Atiku’s latest desperation

“Aware that this is his last shot at the elusive presidency, Atiku, while on the hustings, has been spewing series of lies, making empty promises and presenting a false narrative about our present reality and the legacy of the 16-year ignoble era of the PDP administration, of which he was a principal actor.

“He claimed at his rally in Abuja on Saturday that the country is not secure for trading and farming, a false narrative that he has been pushing around for some time, since he relocated to Nigeria from his base in Dubai, principally to contest the election.

“We believe in his private moment that Atiku will concede that his view about insecurity is exaggerated. Our country is certainly better secure than in 2015 when the PDP allowed insurgents to seize 17 local councils in Borno and some four councils in Atiku’s home state of Adamawa State, when Abuja was under constant bomb attacks and people slept with eyes wide open.

“What further proof of progress made by the APC does Atiku need than the fact that he was able, recently, to carry his party men and women to Maiduguri to hold a rally, without any attacks by insurgents and bandits. Atiku can also drive smoothly from Yola, his state capital to Jada, his home town on a reconstructed road by the Buhari-led APC administration. The road was impassable for eight years Atiku was Vice President and got progressively bad and totally cut off from civilisation until the Buhari government reconstructed it.

“Atiku claimed that our country has the highest number of out-of school children in the world, without telling his audience that the problem, which was exacerbated by banditry in North-West and insurgency in North-East, took its root from the stewardship of his party when the population of out-of-school children phenomenally rose from 10.5 million in 2010 to 13.2 million in 2015.

“The most grotesque of Atiku’s promise is that he will ensure that the ASUU stopped going on strike, so that universities “reopen forever and ever.”

Mr. Atiku forgot to tell his audience that a PDP government in 2009 signed an agreement with ASUU, which it never implemented for six years, leaving the mess of the agreement for APC to deal with.

“Meanwhile, as Nigerian universities were left to rot under the PDP’s watch, Atiku and his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo opted to set up their own universities, ABTI-American University and Bell University, meant for the children of the rich.

“A pointer that this former vice-president has not changed in his character as portrayed by Obasanjo and his promise to sell the newly commercialised NNPC Ltd and all its assets and subsidiaries for just $10 billion. Even before inviting bids, he had already undervalued the oil conglomerate, the way he undervalued Nigerian companies he was asked to sell, under the abused privatisation programme of the Obasanjo administration.”

I’ll be a fair, just President to Nigerians — TINUBU

Meanwhile, the APC candidate, yesterday, assured that his emergence as the next president of Nigeria would bring an end to poverty, insecurity and other woes bedevilling the country.

He said this at a Town Hall meeting with Muslim Leaders from South-West in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by South-West leaders led by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Femi Hamzat; the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin; former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; Deputy Director-General of his campaign, Hadiza Usman and Senator Fatai Buhari, among others.

Describing the 2023 general elections as “Nigeria’s momentous encounter with destiny,” Tinubu urged the Islamic clerics to educate their followers on voting only tested candidates with a track record of excellent public service, “and not falling for the lies and gimmicks of those that have nothing to offer.”

His words: “This election season has been a hybrid of facts and falsehood, truth and lies. I will like the election to be one based on facts and truth.

“What is a candidate’s record of performance and what are his policies? I ask you to urge your followers to come out and vote and to do so wisely. Vote for a candidate that has a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Nigeria where tolerance and compassion undergird our constitutional and legal rights.

“My pledge for fairness and justice is consistent with the tenets of the Islamic faith.

“A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern honestly and democratically in harmony with our nation’s constitution.”

On security, the APC candidate vowed to end the reign of terror, kidnappings and other violent crimes by recruiting more personnel that would be trained and retrained, in addition to providing more security tools and gadgets for an effective fight against criminal elements.”

Earlier, MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, said the event provided an opportunity for the APC candidate to interface with the Muslim leaders of South West on his plans for the nation if elected.

In his remarks, National Chief Missioner of Anwar-ur- Deen Movement, Sheikh Ahmad Abdulrahman, said the gathering was not to campaign or endorse Tinubu or any candidate, “but to see whether Tinubu can still deliver for the country as he did as governor of Lagos State.”

Christians in Oyo pray for Tinubu’s emergence

Meanwhile, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland, Chief Dotun Sanusi, yesterday, rallied Christians across Oyo State to pray for Tinubu.

The event, which had representatives of Christian groups, was held at Ibadan.

Those present include the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Ibadan, his vice-chairman, CAN chairmen in Lagelu, Ido, Ibadan South West, Ibadan North, Ibadan North West, Egbeda, Akinyele, Oluyole, Ibadan South East as well as the vice chairman in Ona Ara local government areas.

Speaking at the event, Sanusi, who was represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, said the electorate must look beyond religion in their choice of next president.

Why Tinubu is not fit to be Nigeria’s President

Meanwhile, replying Media and Publicity of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Onanuga, Shaibu said: “I must confess that I consider the statement a curious endnote to what Onanuga, referred to as “A warning to Nigerians.

“In the said statement, Onanuga laboured, albeit unsuccessfully, to paint the PDP, Presidential Candidate as patently dishonest.

“I am aware that we are in the season of fireworks, when exchange of long-range artillery shells and small arms fire are supposed to dominate political communication in Nigeria but I get the sense that Onanuga went over the top when he described Atiku as “a man who is not prepared for the job he is applying for and a man who cannot be entrusted with our commonwealth.

“Onanuga’s statement is bad public relations for the APC Presidential Candidate, for a good public relations doesn’t consist in attacking a critical public opinion. It seeks to create understanding instead. If you face a PR challenge, like the Tinubu presidential campaign outfit suffers at the moment, talking down to the critical public or an opponent is like approaching a problem by methods that could make it worse.

“It is shameful and unfortunate that all that the APC can rely upon to campaign is what former President Obasanjo had said. It is obvious that what the ruling party is hoping to achieve is to continue in their old habit of obfuscation and taking attention of the electorate away from issues that are critical to the this election season.

“While we will not waste much time to educate the APC and their presidential candidate to note that self-same President Obasanjo has made commendable remarks about Atiku which outdates the old story that they will want recycled to confuse the public.

“However, our reaction to the APC is that currently, their party has pushed Nigeria deeper into the abyss of poverty, insecurity, indebtedness. It will be good to challenge the APC to acknowledge one aspect of Nigeria’s national life where they have not reversed the fortunes of the country compared to what was handed to them in 2015.

“It is for this reason that Nigerians have roundly rejected the ruling party and what the likes of Bayo Onanuga will want to achieve is to fabricate old tales, such that will take attention away from the hardship that the APC has lunched on a large percentage of Nigerians.

“The other issue that is critical to this election season is the shifty persona of the presidential candidate of the APC.

From all available public records, former governor of Lagos State and self-acclaimed national leader of the APC, Ahmed Tinubu lives in shadowy garbs. Tinubu’s identity, education, health continues to be the key issues about what the APC is offering to Nigerians. A candidate whose profile is more rooted in inflated edification of disbeliefs.

“We know that the only reason that the APC is re-presenting an old story about Atiku is because they are aware of the rejection of their party and its presidential candidate by Nigerians.

“On the contrary, Atiku continues to appear with media town hall engagements and assuring Nigerians of his plans to recover the country from the ruins that the APC has made of it,” he adde