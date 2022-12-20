By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday in Katsina promised to restore peace and security as well as open all the borders in the country if elected to lead the country in 2023.

The former Nigeria Vice President, also promised to

restore the country’s wealth and also ensure that children return back to school and face their studies.

Atiku made the promise at the venue of his campaign rally held at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina metropolis on Tuesday.

Speaking at the rally, Atiku alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for the past seven year achieved nothing for Nigerian citizens but only brought insecurity and hunger to them.

Using Katsina State as a point of reference, Atiku said: “What I want to confirm to you is that all the progress made in Katsina State was under the PDP administration. Even this stadium (Muhammadu Dikko Stadium) and all the roads in the state were built by past PDP administration. The house of assembly complex, the State Secretariat, and every other thin that you can think were built by the PDP government.

“To that regards, I want to assure you that it’s high time to leave APC and retract our steps to the path of progress. Come to PDP so that Nigeria can progress again.”

Speaking also at the rally, Atiku’s running mate, who is the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa said Nigeria currently is in a challenging situation and needs a man that can be trusted to bring it out of its present predicament.

“In Atiku Abubakar we have someone we can trust. We need someone like him that has enough experience to take us out of the challenges, out of the hunger and poverty out of the insecurity we have found ourselves in.

“There’s no one better than Atiku in the Nigeria of today that will take us out of the problems that we are facing today,” Okowa said.

On his part, the Katsina PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, thanked the people of the state for turning out en masse to receive PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, urging them to ensure that they vote PDP from top to bottom in order to end the sufferings experienced in the country under the APC led administration.