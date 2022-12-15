Okowa and Atiku

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is most prepared and competent person to lead Nigeria out of its present travails.



Okowa stated this at the Anambra State Presidential Rally at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Thursday.



He thanked Anambra people for their huge support of the party and assured them that the party would not disappoint them when elected in 2023.



“Our party has chosen Atiku Abubakar and myself as Presidential Candidate and Vice-Presidential Candidate.



“Among all the candidates for the 2023 Presidential Election, Atiku Abubakar is the most competent and most prepared to lead Nigeria out of the present challenges bedevilling the country.



“He has prepared a manifesto titled ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’ and it is designed to rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria from the ruins of the APC-led administration,” he said.



Okowa said he had traversed the country and had seen the enthusiasm of Nigerians towards returning the PDP to the leadership of the country in 2023.



“In the last two months we have been going around the country and I am very convinced that PDP will win the next election.



“So, I appeal to you all to work hard so that when the victory of PDP will he announced Anambra State will be counted among the states that the party won,” he added.



The Presidential Campaign team had earlier visited Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, at Governor’s Lodge and the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.



Soludo had assured that the state government would provide a level-playing ground for all political parties to speak to people of the state on their programmes.