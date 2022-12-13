By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has promised citizens of Plateau that his administration would return peace to the State, revamp the economy and construct roads to link the State with its neighbours if voted into office.

He charged the crowd which gathered at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos for the PDP Presidential rally to continue to support the PDP and ensure the Party continues the tradition where leaders like Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and others were voted into office after campaigning in Jos.

He lamented that despite the strategic position of Plateau State in the country, roads linking it with other parts of the country have become death traps and not motorable. This

He said, “We will return peace to the Plateau and empower the people. Your roads will be repaired… This is a homecoming for me, Plateau is my home, and I have been a resident here for 28 years… I will revamp the economy and connect Plateau to other States through road construction, these will be visited by the PDP government if elected in 2023. Other roads such as Lafia – Shendam road will also be rehabilitated to enhance commerce…”

His running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa also appealed to Plateau citizens to “go house to house and campaign for PDP because we want to come out with huge votes for the Party from Plateau State,” and prayed, “it shall be well with Nigeria.”

The Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu presented the Party flag to the State governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and his running mate, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, assured the Party would rebuild the country and the State if voted into office, reminding the people that “PDP started in Plateau State.”

Diverse speakers at the event appealed to Nigerians to support the Party to win at all levels in the 2023 general elections.