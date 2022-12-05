Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has mocked his counterpart in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing him as battle weary even before the elections.

Noting that Atiku is now showing signs of frustration, Tinubu advised the former vice president to throw in the towel in order to save face and avoid imminent, disgraceful defeat at the polls.

Tinubu gave the charge on Monday in Abuja in a statement issued on his behalf by the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of his Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Barr. Festus Keyamo SAN.

Keyamo who is also the Minister of State, Labour and Employment was reacting to comments by Atiku that Tinubu never developed Lagos as governor.

He said “at the scandalously scanty PDP campaign rally today in Lagos State, the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar decided to take the ignoble path of bare-faced lies by telling the people of Lagos State that the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not develop Lagos State, but rather the Federal Government did”.

Keyamo reminded Atiku that despite conspiring to seize the funds of the people of Lagos State as Vice-President of Nigeria, “Tinubu conquered that handicap by performing wonders as Governor and subsequently as leader of the ruling party of Lagos State”.

He said in more volatile climes, “the people of Lagos State would not have allowed Atiku Abubakar to step on the soil of Lagos State because of that ignoble role his government played to attempt to destroy Lagos, but thanks to Asiwaju, today Lagos is a peaceful place and a home for all, hence he could still come to Lagos to spew such lies to the people of Lagos State”.

“Let us remind Atiku Abubakar that after the Federal Government exited Lagos after the Orkar coup of 1990, the Federal Government left the infrastructure in Lagos to deteriorate whilst concentrating on developing Abuja. It was after Asiwaju assumed office in 1999 that he began to revive and rebuild the infrastructure in Lagos State. A clear example is the Bar Beach the FG could not contain in all their years in Lagos State. It was during the tenure of Tinubu that the idea for the Eko Atlantic was conceived and planned and the continuation of the project proceeded unhindered under Fashola who has himself acknowledged the making of it to Tinubu.

“Others are the various high-calibre roads constructed by Tinubu like the Kudirat Abiola Road; Awolowo Road, Ikoyi; Akin Adesola Rd, VI; Adeola Odeku Rd, VI; Agege Motor Road; Ikotun-Igando Rd; Yaba-Itire-Lawanson-Ojuelegba Rd; LASU-IBA Rd; Ajah-Badore Rd; Oba Sekumade Rd, Ikorodu; Bourdillon-Gerald Rd; Lekki Expressway; Adetokunbo Ademola Rd, etc.

“Agencies like LAWMA, HIGHWAY MANAGERS, LASTMA, KAI, CBD, LAGBUS, LASEPA, LASAMBUS etc were all launched to develop different sectors. These are verifiable facts.

“It is obvious Atiku Abubakar and the PDP have their backs against the wall with the rebellion to and shunning of his campaign by key Governors and stakeholders in his party that has made him battle weary. Atiku Abubakar is already showing signs of frustration.

“We advise Atiku Abubakar to pack up his campaign to save his face rather than face the imminent disgrace at the polls”, he added.