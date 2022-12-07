…pleads with INEC to ensure peaceful, free, fair elections

By Adeola Badru

The Sarkin Hausa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ali Dahiru Zungeru, has enjoined all politician seeking one political post or the other to embrace peace in order for the country not to be thrown into another political war.

This was, as he pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that Nigerians have peaceful, free and fair elections in 2023.

Speaking during the turbaning of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabi Dangizo, who is the leader of Arewa women in southwest, at his Sabo palace, Mokola, Ibadan, yesterday, Alhaji Zungeru posited that the Hausa has been living peacefully with host communities except for some unscrupulous elements using the identity of group to commit crime.

According to him, he would carry everyone along as against what used to be in the past and further encouraged that all Hausa/Arewa people give their full support for the progress of the entire community.

He lamented that some elements have been perpetrating evil in the land using the Northerners as shields, promising to partner with the state government and security agencies to fish out the bad eggs as well as promote peace in the state.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections in 2023, Alhaji Zungeru, noted that INEC has a major role to play to bring free and fair election to fruition, adding that the electoral umpire must do well to make sure that its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is in order.

He said: “Political parties have done their primaries and have now elected their candidates for the general election.”

“Campaigns have now started. This will give the parties and their candidates ample time to market their manifestos to the electorate.”

“Voters should contribute their own quota towards a credible election by coming out en masse to exercise their franchise. The risk in not participating in the electoral process is that it may end up throwing up bad leaders to superintend over our affairs.”

“Politicians should advise their members on the need for a free and fair election. They can do this by not arming thugs and political enemies of the country.”

In his remark on the newly turbaned Wakiliyar Mata (Leader of Northern Women in Southwest), Rabi Dangizo, Alhaji Zungeru said, she honored because of her good character and for her impact on women, saying she always fought for the interest of her people.

While speaking with journalists after her turbaning, Dangizo, said the reason she joined politics was to address issues affecting Arewa women across southwest of Nigeria.

She lamented that women have been sidelined in the region, saying she would try her best in making sure the voice of the women is heard.

Dangizo said though Hausa women are living with another tribe (Yoruba), but they deserve better treatment in the zone.

She promised to use her new position to effect change on Arewa women so as to alleviate their suffering and feel at home despite not been in their fatherland.

“I will continue to deliver on the mandate handed to me by my people. I have been with them, fighting for them, I’m into politics because of Arewa women in southwest, because I’m not happy with the way Arewa women were left behind.”

“I’m in politics not because of what I want to eat but because of my people; I want to go out there and make sure I assist my people, and look for a way to address challenges facing them,” she stressed.