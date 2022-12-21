…Says he’s ready to campaign with energy, conviction for Tinubu, all party candidates

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the App Progressives Congress, APC, will win all positions fairly and squarely in the 2023 general elections.

The President also assured the ruling APC and its candidates in the elections next year that he is ready at all times to campaign for the presidential candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

This assurance according to the statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu is to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that the President has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State and to stress that while he remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will equally be upheld at times.

Speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, President Buhari had stressed what he said all the time that he is ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year.

The statement further said that “The President noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

“They have been impressive and of a high voltage,” compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.

“He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.”