By Dayo Johnson

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, challenged Nigerians to kick out the All Progressives Congress, APC, for retrogression in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate specifically told the youths not to make the mistake of voting for APC, which doesn’t care about their future and education.

He spoke during his campaign rally in Ondo State.

His words: “We have started our campaign rally in Ondo State in the South-West and it is deliberate, because we want to show you that we appreciate what you have done for us in the last election.

“You gave us the highest votes in the South-West during the last presidential election and we will never forget that.

“That is why if you repeat the same thing, we promise to deal with insecurity; we will also make sure that all the federal roads that lead to Ondo state are motorable.

“We will also ensure that our young men and women are employed, we will set aside enough money to make sure that we empower them.

“That’s why in our policy documents, we said that we will set aside $10 billion to make sure that we provide small and medium enterprises for young men and women to empower themselves. It is our number one priority.

“We will also provide enough funds for education so that our universities shall continue to work perfectly, not the one we are witnessing today. APC doesn’t care for your education.

“You can compare what PDP has done in 14 years to what APC has done in the last 8 years, and you want to repeat to vote for APC again?, We say No.”

Also speaking at the rally, Mrs Titi Abubakar described the Buhari administration as a failure.

She also noted that though her husband is a Fulani man, he will not tolerate the activities of marauding Fulani herdsmen.

She said: “A vote for the APC in 2023 is a waste. I have been with Atiku for over 50 years and I have children for him, he did not kill them. Yoruba should vote for Atiku and it will not be a waste.

“Vote for Atiku to end Boko Haram insurgency. Let’s follow the person that knows the road. Don’t let them deceive you because there is hunger in the land.”

Also speaking, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu lamented the country “is in bad shape under the present administration”, adding that “We need a change in 2023, we need a detribalised leader who knows the road and Atiku Abubakar is the unifier that we need.”

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal assured Nigerians that Atiku has the capacity and experience to take the country out of the woods.

PDP leaders present at the rally included the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; the Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal; the party’s BOT member, Dr Bode Olajumoke; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Governor Ademola Adeleke, former Minister for Water Resources, Muktar Shagari; former Governor of Abia State, and Senator Theodore Orji.

