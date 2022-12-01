By Chinonso Alozie

Honourable Paul Amadi of Naze in Owerri North local government area of Imo state, on Wednesday, called on the Nigerian electorate to vote men and women of good character into power in the next general elections.

Amadi stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while commenting on the 2023 general elections.

According to him with men of good character and conduct in position of authority that Nigeria as a country “will rise again.”

He started by saying: “Nigeria would excel and rise again when it has enough men and women of great character in leadership positions, who are willing to sacrifice their time, energy and personal interest for the common good without looking back.

“Even the devil has capacity. It could make money for men and women, and it could help people achieve goals as high as mountains, but eventually, it would lead to their destruction and those around them. No society has ever lasted with leaders without character.

“Nigerians to put their ethnic bigotries and prejudices aside, extinguish their selfish personal interest, think about the bigger picture, and truly assess the character of men that they are voting for this season. Nigeria is at a tipping point, probably as its chance to recover, and if they make more mistakes now, it would forever regret it.

“It is the spring water or river that washes along virtue or vice. It produces integrity, honesty, compassion, a sense of fairness and commitment, responsibility, sacrifice, and the flip side of it is uncontrollable criminal tendencies, as we have seen in some of our leaders today, who are chronic embezzlers without remorse.”

“No matter the so-called capacity one has if virtue is missing, what we have is a habitual criminal, unreliable and dishonest person. At the core of Nigeria’s problems, is our willingness of fear of demanding our leaders be well vetted before serving in offices. Like everything, our ethical standards are low and poor, we end up choosing those who oppress and rub us all of our resources.

“When we do not understand how character influences our choices, how we think and act, how we can differentiate between good and bad, we hand over power to men and women without character, who wield power to our detriment. They abuse their offices by stealing, lying, cheating, embezzling and abuse by using ruthlessness to accomplish their reckless and self-goals,” he said.

