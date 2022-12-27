Pic: Chief Alex Ajipe

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In a bid to boost the Presidential campaign of the All Progressive Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Director, Social and Humanitarian (South-west), of the Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Alex Ajipe, has donated six campaign offices, ten branded vehicles to all the six council areas of Ondo North Senatorial District, in Ondo state.

Ajipe, while addressing party supporters and APC stakeholders at his residence in Emure-Ile, Owo, said the gesture was part of his personal contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project

According to him all his six campaign offices located in each of the local government across the Ondo North senatorial district are now to be used for Tinubu campaign.

The partys senatorial aspirant also said he will donate 10 branded vehicles in January for the smooth running of the campaign for the presidential candidate of APC Asiwaju Bola Hamed Tinubu

“We are here to kick start our campaign process as part of contribution to ensure the victory of Tinubu/Shettima and the APC in general and also to brief you on my ambition”

“We have a candidate that surpassed all the other candidates because he has the experience. He has built people to leadership positions and made the youths vibrant. He has talked about the economy and has been able to bring Lagos from nothing to something”

Ajipe also usrd the occasion to brief party stakeholders on the issue of the court case challenging the eligibility of pastor Jide Ipinsagba, the Senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo North senatorial district

According to him ” As you all know, this is the first time I will be addressing you physically since the last primary election. I must appreciate you for your love and prayers and for standing by me. I need to let you know what’s going on in our party and our efforts to reclaimed our mandate back”

“I am not fighting the party and I must let you know that my case in court can’t affect the party and the outcome of the coming general election. It’s either Ipinsagba or my name on the ballot at the end of the day. We are in court to challenge the eligibility of pastor Jide Ipinsagba having been a delegate and also as an aspirant and voted for himself on the day of primary which is against our party’s constitution “

“I must also let you know that I am not fighting with the governor neither the party, the governor is my father and benefactor. I am Only exercising my right as a party man and with the constitution of our party” he said

He however urged his supporters to go to the nooks and crannies of the state and campaign for all APC candidates in the coming general election.

Ajipe also charged them not to loose hope on his Senatorial Ambition which is currently at the supreme court stage saying he will be victorious at the court.