Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, and the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun, Olufemi Ajadi, paid a courtesy visit to Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake Of Egba Land, at his Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kwankwaso and Ajadi were welcome at the palace by massive crowd who followed their entourage to the palace.

With all the chieftains of the palace in attendance, Kwankwaso and Ajadi presented their vision and plans before Alake.

They vowed to make Nigeria and Ogun better come 2023.

Ajadi, on his part, noted that he is more than ready to secure the lives and properties of the people of Ogun.

As an accomplished enterprenuer, Ajadi also vowed to raise the economy of Ogun and make the state the pride of Nigeria.

Oba Gbadebo, however, prayed for Kwankwaso and Ajadi.

He wished them well in their quest to make Nigeria and Ogun a better place for all.