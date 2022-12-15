By Henry Umoru

SEVENTY- one days to the 2023 Presidential election, the Action Democratic Party, ADP has unveiled its manifesto as well as inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, promising Nigeria a political direction that would take the country to economic prosperity, security, peace, stability, equity as against the phenomenon of nepotistic and myopic leadership.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating the Campaign Council, the ADP Presidential Candidate and the National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani said that when elected, the government would provide the principles of governance by Rule of law, equality and Justice, saying that it would provide 35 Percent Affirmative Action for women.

Sani said that to stabilize the economy, there was a great need for good fiscal and monetary policy plan, saying that it is only a knowledgeable and competent party and leader that can do this, assuring that he would provide this as the President of the country, adding that ADP sees itself as the Credible Alternative to the kind of leadership that the country has had since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

Sani said, “To us, the elections are a watershed in the democratic trajectory of Nigeria which at the same time put our citizens at the crossroads where they must make decisive choices on the future of this country. They are to make or mar Nigeria.

“Ours is a platform of disciplined, patriotic and truly progressive Nigerians with a shared vision of taking the nation away from the stranglehold of corrupt, inept, incompetent, chameleonic and self-seeking elements that have hijacked leadership under different names and identities as political parties.

“Nigerians should expect from my presidency a political direction that will take them to economic prosperity, security, peace, stability, equity as against the phenomenon of nepotistic and myopic leadership that has taken us to this present precarious situation of economic stagnation leading to an unprecedented level of abject poverty and insecurity which are threatening the very foundations of our existence as a people.

“Our manifesto as well, is a well-researched document carried out by experts on the current challenges facing our nation and proffers pragmatic and empirical solutions.

“The Action Democratic Party (ADP), our chosen platform was birthed in 2017 against the backdrop of the exigencies of the political currency in 1999 when our dear country, reverted to the path of representative government to usher in the Fourth Republic under a democratic rule.

“Then a few discerning and concerned patriotic Nigerians had observed that the leading political parties and actors were not advancing the course of democracy in the desired direction.

“To launch the country on the lane of rapid economic transformation, social integration and political re-orientation it was observed that a credible alternative platform was required to avoid decades of military incursion and attendant retardation in the human and societal progress.

“Corruption and outright theft from the treasury spiked as these nefarious acts assumed a frightening dimension unprecedented in the nation’s history. The landscape became inundated with reports of humungous sums of money stolen, mismanaged or diverted into private till of those in government and their cohorts.

“Nepotism, cronyism and similar primordial divisive sentiments were enthroned, unashamedly as articles of faith and cardinal standard policy of government. Sadly, these negative tendencies have become even more heightened and prevalent in the preceding years from 2015.

“Consequently, while the rudderless, visionless and reckless disposition and actions have led to degeneration in the economic profile of the nation, the mass of the populace has inevitably, suffered material deprivation, overwhelming poverty and despondency.”