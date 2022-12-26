By Adeola Badru

The Accord governorship candidate in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has declared that his desire to lead the state is to properly reposition the pace setter state for greater development.

Adelabu made this known yesterday, during a Town Hall meeting organised by a radio station, Fresh FM, a privately-owned radio station in Ibadan ahead of March 11 governorship election in the state.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank, stressed that the state deserves to have a responsible and responsive leader who has the capacity and ability as well as financial experience to move the state from poverty to prosperity through people- oriented policy.”

“I resigned my appointment as Deputy Governor of Central Bank because I believe I have the capacity to make a huge impact in governance. I had demonstrated these in both private and public sectors for over 27 years. We will position the state in such a way that there would be accelerated development in the state.”

“I want to assure you that every good policy of the immediate past Government under the administration of Late Governor Abiola Ajimobi will be sustained. This is important to put the state back to the right track and ensure rapid development in all sector across the state, “Adelabu said.

Stating his plans and road map to accelerated development, he said health care system has suffered neglect due to the lip service paid to the sector.

The Accord governorship candidate explained that all general hospitals and primary health care centers in the state would wear new look by giving adequate attention to welfare of staff and provisions of drugs.

“Our administration will pay adequate attention to environmental sanitation through the re-introduction of sanitary inspectors, Weekly and Monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the market to curtail the spread of diseases.”

“My administration will also work on refuse collection and reduce the bottle neck in the process towards ensuring clean environment and moving the state forward,” Adelabu said.

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians to pray for the country, describing the period as that of sober reflections.

“As I joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I’m also seizing the opportunity to remind the people about the lessons of Christmas. Jesus symbolizes love, humility and peace. Therefore, I’m urging our people to imbibe the same character and teachings of Jesus.

“2023 is the election year in Nigeria, hence the need for people to use this yuletide and the celebration of the birth of Jesus to pray for a peaceful general election,” Adelabu said.

He urged Nigerians to shun violence and vote candidates who have the love of the people at heart and who have shown such love in deeds.

“Election has gone beyond rhetoric, we should look at the antecedents of the people vying for the different offices. In what way have they contributed to advancing the cause of the people? Did they create jobs for people in their private and official capacities?”

“These are issues our people should consider in making a choice of who leads the state in 2023. It is not only about giving our people fish, they should also be taught how to fish,” he said, adding that this had been the reason for citing his businesses in Oyo State rather than Lagos or Abuja.”