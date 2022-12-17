By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal House of Representatives for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency candidate in Ogun State, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ishaq Abiodun Akinlade has described the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division that affirmed his candidature for the 2023 general election as victory for democracy.

Akinlade, who said this while reacting to the Thursday’s Court judgement, which affirmed him as the APC rightful candidate for the election, thanked God for his victory.

Akinlade, who is the immediate past Federal Commissioner that represented Ogun State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the ruling would go a long way in strengthening the nation’s democratic principles.

Akinlade expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, party leaders and supporters, for standing by him during the struggle.

He equally thank his team of lawyers who defended him in court.

The statement reads in part,

“with all sense of humility and gratitude, I give glory to Almighty God, the beneficent and the most merciful, for His unfailing mercies on the victory recorded at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, which upheld my candidacy as the All Progressives Congress flag bearer for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, in the 2023 General Elections”.

“With enormous gratitude in my heart, I extend my profound appreciation to, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, for his sincere love and support during the period. You gave me a shoulder to lean on, indeed, you are a compassionate leader and brother”.

“Let me also, in a special way, acknowledge the support of our father, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi SSG, and most importantly, the Honourable Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade SAN”.

“The unwavering support and solidarity extended by the APC National and State Executives are well acknowledged and appreciated”.

“To our Legal team, your efforts were outstanding. Thank you exceedingly”.

“The Leaders, Elders, and members of our GREAT party, APC Ogun West Senatorial District, and Yewa South/Ipokia Federal constituency have been so supportive; I appreciate you all”.

“To all my supporters, the Abiodun Akinlade Group, my family, friends, SWAGA executives, and the Media, I acknowledge your unique roles. I must also place on record the unwavering support I received from our Market Women, Artisans, Technocrats, League of Imams and Alfas, the Christian Associations, Student Bodies, Community Development Associations, Royal Fathers, Baales, and many more. Thank you all for your calls, prayers, and fasting. Your display of tenacity and capacity is unprecedented”.

“Our victory at the Court of Appeal is dedicated to Almighty God, all those that contested the primaries with me, and our loyal Party members”.

“The first hurdle has been crossed. With unity of purpose and togetherness, our victory at the general election is certain by God’s grace. I appeal to all and sundry to let us forget whatever misgivings, and let us work together as a team and member of the same political family. If by an act of omission or commission, I have wronged anyone, kindly forgive, as perfection belongs to Almighty God alone”.

Akinlade appealed to APC members in the State to join hands together and work as a team to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming elections, by engaging in vigorous campaign in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“My return to the Green Chambers, as a ranking member of the parliament, by God’s grace, will guarantee more dividends of democracy, empowerment, developmental projects, and most importantly, as Baba Omokekeke, more employment for our youths”.

“I implore us all to go out and campaign for all the Candidates of our great party, APC, in the forthcoming General Elections. We should join hands to defeat the opposition at the polls”.

“As always, I remain humble, passionate, and committed to the progress and prosperity of my people in Ogun West. I will continue to make you proud”.