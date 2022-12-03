By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As the general election of 2023 draws near, the leadership of the African Action Congress and the Abdulmajid Daudu-led wing of the People’s Redemption Party have announced that they will be forging a political alliance.

This information was revealed by the PRP factional National Chairman Daudu during the party’s North-East zonal meeting, which was monitored by our correspondent on AIT, on Friday.

He claimed that the party and the AAC were working together, in order to provide Nigerians with an option before the polls.

According to Daudu, for them to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, there was a need to form an alliance with a party like the AAC.

He noted that both parties had expressed willingness to make a formal agreement on the alliance.

“Only the AAC and the PRP distinguished themselves from other political parties. Under this government, the economy of the country as well as security has deteriorated. We have to bring back sanity in the land,” he said

Confirming further to our correspondent via a phone conversation on Friday, Daudu said, “Yes, there is an alliance talk going on right now.”

Also, the AAC in a statement, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyey, and obtained by our correspondent, on Friday, confirmed the move, saying it was a plus for the party’s presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

“The AAC welcomes with great excitement the announcement of support of the PRP for our presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections, Omoyele Sowore.

“The PRP, the oldest party in Nigeria has declared support for the AAC in the forthcoming general election as alliance talks between both radical socialist parties reached a climax,” the statement signed by the AAC National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, said.

