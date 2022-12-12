By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—AS political activities leading to the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the African Action Congress, AAC, and the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, have gotten into an alliance in an effort to increase their prospects of winning the upcoming presidential election.

The presidential candidate of AAC, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this to pressmen at a press conference, on Monday, in Abuja.

He said that the alliance was made possible as a result of the shared political ideology, interest and historical ties between the two political parties.

He said: “We formed this alliance for one purpose, to overthrow and take down the evil system of operations in Nigeria that is fast sinking the ship of Nigeria. Both parties, AAC and PRP, have several similarities beginning from the formation to the founding fathers.

“Recall that AAC was founded by young radical elements in Nigeria a few years ago even when it was later hijacked by some reactionary elements. I must also remind you that PRP suffered the same fate, which has led to what many people described as a faction. However, there is no faction in the PRP. The people at this meeting are the authentic people of the Aminu Kano that formed the party decades ago. The other ones (faction) can best be described as an overflow of APC or PDP.

“However, this is the best and purest alliance of two revolutionary political parties in Nigeria, and I strongly maintained my position that other political parties contesting in the 2023 election are not different from each other. The PDP is not different from the APC neither is APC different from PDP. APC was formed by people who defected from the PDP shortly before 2015 elections for the sole purpose of winning elections.

“In the build up to the coming elections, there are four political parties that seems to be louder in the media, namely, Labour Party, NNPP, APC and PDP. One thing is common with them. All the characters therein are originally from PDP. NNPP, Labour Party are overflow of PDP. Infact, the case of Labour Party’s worst because it is the orphanage home for Internally Displaced Politicians (IDP)”.

On his part, the Chairman of PRP, Abdulmajid Daudu, in his submission maintained that Kola Abiola whose name is said to be with INEC is not the authentic candidate of the party, insisting that he will be humiliated at the right time.

He said: “We are in court regarding the authentic leadership of the party. And I can assure you that the court will rule in our favour.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of AAC, Ina Okopi-Agu, in his remarks, expressed optimism that the alliance will herald a stronger and formidable platform that will culminate in electoral victory in 2023, thus rekindling the hopes and confidence of Nigerians at home and abroad in their country.