By Efosa Taiwo

Morocco advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after a 2-1 win over Canada.

The Moroccans ended Group F as group winners with seven points becoming the second African side after Senegal to make it to the next round of the competition. V

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech opened scoring for his side when Canada captain and goalkeeper Milan Borjan raced off his line to clear a backpass from Steven Vitoria but could only watch in fear as the ball fell to Morocco’s Ziyech who made no mistake to find the back of the net.

Canada struggled to get their rhythm after the goal with Morocco all over them and then succumbed to the pressure when right-back Achraf Hakimi’s long ball found En-Nesyri who smashed home past Borjan in goal for Canada to put Morocco two goal up.

Canada, however, pulled a goal back when defender Sam Adekugbe power down the left and get to the end of a low cross to give Canada their second goal of the tournament.

The goal was, however, not enough to see them scoop a point in the tournament as Morocco held on to their lead.

