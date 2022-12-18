As the world is about to witness one of the most memorable World Cup final in the history of global football, in Doha, fans are already counting down hours to the much-anticipated clash between France and Argentina.

Here are, however, some facts going into the encounter

They have met three times before at the World Cup. Argentina won both group matches in 1930 and 1978, but France were victorious in their only knockout encounter, winning 4-3 in the last 16 in 2018.

Argentina are competing in their sixth World Cup final, with only Germany (eight) and Brazil (seven) participating in more.

They won in 1978 and 1986 and lost in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

They could become the second side in World Cup history to lose their opening game and go on to lift the trophy, emulating Spain in 2010.

Messi can become the third Argentine player to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup after Guillermo Stabile in 1930 and Mario Kempes in 1978.

France have reached the World Cup final for a fourth time, all since 1998. This is twice as many as any other nation in this period.

Les Bleus are looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62).