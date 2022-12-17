From left: Ivie Omoregie, Dr Bruce Nwachie, Omolade Olatawura, Mr Olatawura and Omotoke Sikaiye

By Juliet Umeh

Following the rate of unemployment bedeviling the Nigerian youths, a professional beautician and COO of a training institute, Laserderm Aesthetics, LAA, Omolade Olatawura has encouraged the youths to get empowered in the field aesthetics.



Olatawura gave the charge when the LAA, an internationally accredited aesthetics and beauty training facility graduated its 2022 set of 26 students in Lagos after months of intense training.



Olatawura expressed optimism that with the quality of knowledge and exposure the students have gained that they are already fit to work anywhere in the world.

She add that with the situation in the country presently, skill acquisition is key and she is trying to get more people to skill up through the academy.



She said: “Here, you will learn about aesthetics, skincare and we have an exam and certification we offer, the ITEC certification, that allows our students work in 33 countries all over the world. This is a great opportunity for anyone and it is no surprise our students and graduates are leaving for other countries. I can only tell others to come learn a skill, improve yourself and take ownership of your life.”



She explained: “Our courses are curated to deliver in-depth knowledge to people wanting to pursue or further careers in the aesthetics or beauty industry.



“We are currently the only school that is only dedicated to aesthetics; we have other beauty schools in hair and makeup, but we are the only one. What that means is that we have hone our skills in this area.”



Speaking on the academy’s growth, she revealed that this year is bigger than last year as they have more students now as awareness has grown.



She noted: “Students are coming based on referral and it makes us happy because it shows we are doing something good. Next month, we have a lot of people already indicating interest and coming to register, just from referrals alone. We have double the graduands this year from last year as well as higher scores, all these makes us happy.”



Also charging the students in his keynote address, Dr Bruce Nwachie of Skinetics Skincare, said: “The industry is expanding exponentially in the country, thereby creating plenty of opportunities for them. This is the right time for people to get into the field and with dedication, success is sure.”



On her part, the Managing Director, Skye Medical Aesthetics Centre, Ivie Omoregie advised them to work hard and remain innovative.

She said: “The new aestheticians should continue to look out for new trends in the industry to help them stand out. They should focus on their path and do not look at what others are doing.



“Most importantly, do not cut corners and be as ethical as possible in everything you do, in the products you use and treatments you offer.”



Simillarly, Head of school, Omotoke Sikaiye told the graduates that applying themselves and what they learned would only help them get better over time.

Speaking on the student’s marketability, Sikaiye said, “The industry is small and making a good name for yourself is very important. We are the only school dedicated to aesthetics and we have honed our skills in this area. Also, we are the foremost aesthetic clinic in this part of the world and we are accredited internationally, therefore everything students get here is of international standard, they can compete favourably with anyone in the world.”



On her own, the best graduating student, Naomi Ojekwe, said the journey to becoming a licensed aesthetician was tough but certainly worth it.

She expressed: “Emerging the best graduating student makes me feel seen and appreciated for all my hard work and dedication. I plan to keep working in aesthetics, take more certifications and expand my skills,” she revealed.