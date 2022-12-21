Benue state Agric Commissioner flagging off distribution of FGN/IFAD-VCDP agro inputs, equipment to flood victims

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Federal Government of Nigeria/International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD,-Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, have commenced the distribution of over N717.88million worth of agro-inputs and equipment to VCDP farmers affected by the recent flood disaster in Benue state as well as other parts of the country to enable them to embark on dry season farming.

Flagging off the exercise on Wednesday in Makurdi, the FGN/IFAD-VCDP acting National Programme Coordination, Dr. Fatima Aliyu represented by Felix Oibiokpa said the intervention was aimed at giving succour to farmers on the programme in the nine participating states of the federation who were affected by the flood disaster.

According to her “the VCDP reallocated funds and set aside N252 million to provide agro inputs and equipment to the affected farmers to carry out dry season farming.

“In the same vein, IFAD approved an additional N467.88million to the VCDP to further provide support to our farmers that have been affected by the floods. This is in addition to the regular VCDP support given to farmers a few weeks ago for the 2022 dry-season farming.

“The support to the farmers consists of agro-inputs and water pumps to boost their dry season farming. A total of 1,495 farmers will be supported across the nine VCDP participating states of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Taraba to produce rice during the current dry season under irrigation.

“Further to these supports, the VCDP will be deploying climate adaptation strategies such as flood-tolerant rice varieties, climate resilient infrastructures and other climate-smart agric technologies to reduce the effects of future floods on our farmers.”

While commending IFAD for it quest to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, and the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar for his concern for farmers affected by the flood as well as Governor Samuel Ortom for his commitment to the VCDP in the state, Dr. Aliyu urged the benefiting farmers to make good use of the intervention.

Earlier, the State Programme Coordinator, SPC, Emmanuel Igbaukum who disclosed that 142 farmers would benefit from the intervention in the Benue state at no cost warned that the beneficiaries must make use of the items for the purpose they were provided.

He said “each farmer is going with complete input for one hectare and a water pump. I want to warn that we will monitor the use of these inputs to ensure that they are used for the purpose they were provided.”

The Benue State Commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Dr. Kester Kenge, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Hembadoon Gum commended IFAD for the timely intervention and urged the farmers to strictly adhered to instructions on how to deploy the inputs.

Responding on behalf of the farmers, the Chairman of the Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, Fidelis Tarkende assured that the inputs would be put to good use by the beneficiaries.

Each of the farmers got four 50kg bags of MPK fertilizer, two 50kg bags of Urea fertilizer, one litre of selective herbicide, one litre of non-selective herbicide and one water pump.