‘

Says the wishes of the people shall prevail in the 2023 elections, let the people decide.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Christmas celebration, the Chairman, of Senator Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, PDP, Enugu East has called for religious tolerance and mutual respect between and among different adherents as the road map for harmonious coexistence in the country.

Meanwhile, ahead of next year’s Presidential and general elections, Nnamani has said that the wishes of the people should prevail and the people should be allowed to decide, even as he was optimistic that the forthcoming elections would be hitch-free, but reminded all the political actors to the game according to the rules.

The former Enugu State Governor said that respect for each other’s religion and observing the rights of others is a sure way to guarantee harmonious coexistence without stepping on toes.

In his goodwill message to mark this year’s Christmas season, Senator Nnamani who stressed that deliberate efforts must be made by all and sundry to engender peace and security in the land specifically urged the Christian faithful to be guided by the spirit of the season as exemplified by Jesus Christ advocacy for peace, love , tolerance and forgiveness.

Nnamani who noted that only a peaceful atmosphere can guarantee socio Economic and political development, however urged the clergy to persistently preach the message of love and peace pointing out that it has become so imperative as the 2023 general elections draws near.

He however tasked the political class to take up the gauntlet ahead of the elections to ensure that the elections are conducted in a congenial atmosphere in order to produce the best amongst us.