Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Cross River state Governor Prof. Ben Ayade has promised that the 2022 edition of Carnival Calabar would be the best carnival of all time.

Ayade made the promise on Sunday while flagging the third and final dry run of the 2022 edition of the annual Carnival Calabar .

This year’s Carnival has “Agro-Industrialization” as the theme.

Speaking at the Millennium Park, Calabar, venue of the flag off, the Governor also announced the subsidization of the air fare into Calabar by Cally Air, the state- owned airline to encourage fun seekers from all over Nigeria to grace the fiesta.

“Come and spend your Christmas in Calabar. I’m subsidising Cally Air fare this Christmas season to enable Nigerians pour into Calabar for the Carnival.

“Cross River is demonstrating to the world that you don’t need to have so much to do much but you can do much if you care enough. Cross River has aircraft which will fly people in and out of Calabar at a subsidized rate.

“Please do join Cally Air and come to Calabar. Support Cally Air and fly Cally Air”

The 2022 Carnival Calabar, the Governor said, will be the first after the COVID-19 era, promising that “we will give you the carnival you can ever think of “

The seven competing bands in this year’s Carnival Calabar are; Seagull, Passion 4, Masta Blasta, Bayside, Freedom, Diamond and Calas Vegas.