***launches education trust fund

By Harris Emanuel

As part of efforts to foster the sustainable development of their community, the people of Nzuko Arochukwu said they have firmed up arrangements to unveil the maiden Dr. Alvan Ikoku Education colloquium report and also inaugurate Aro Education Development Trust Fund.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the 2022 Aro-Day, Sir Chijioke Kingsley Oti and the Secretary, Dr Onyema S. Edward, stating that the plan was actively supported by Eze Aro in Council and the President-General of Nzuko Arochukwu Worldwide.

According to the statement made available to our correspondent in Uyo, the theme of this year’s celebration is “Education in Aro: Time for Action” and the main event is billed to hold on December 26.

The statement said “ this year’s Aro-Day celebration promises to be great and spectacular as Umu-Aro within the country and diaspora, would gather at Arochukwu Cultural and Civic Center, to develop strategies of funding Education and Skill Acquisition programs to the benefit of downtrodden in the society, especially the Aros.

“Aro-Day is a day where Aro descendants no matter where they are domiciled, review their contributions to the development of the World especially Nigeria and the Kingdom. Aros gather on this day to celebrate their heritage, culture, and togetherness.

“The highlights of the program for December 26th, 2022 Aro-Day includes: Unveiling of 1st Dr Alvan Ikoku Education Colloquium Report; Inauguration of Aro Education Development Trust Fund and Launching of N100m 1st Phase of the N500m Aro Education Development Trust Fund.”

It was gathered from Eze-Aro Palace that the annual event which started in 1981 through a royal proclamation by His Majesty, Mazi Kanu Oji, Eze-Aro has contributed to the advancement of education in the state and beyond.

The statement added that “ In 1981, a royal proclamation by His Majesty, Mazi Kanu Oji, Eze-Aro declared December 26th every year as “Aro-Day.” On Aro-Day, no other events like burials, birthdays, weddings, or football competitions, among others are allowed to hold.

“The first Aro-Day was celebrated at Obinkita Hall, in Arochukwu Kingdom. This annual ritual (Aro-Day) has contributed to: the building and donation of Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu in 1992, mobilizing support for Aro communities, the building of Aro cultural and civic centre in 2017, the unifying event to attract the new generation to their ancestral land, etc.”