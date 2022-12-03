By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The forthcoming Nigerian Army Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2022 with the theme: “Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment” Will kickstart on the 4th of December at international conference center Kasarawa Sokoto state.

The Director Army Public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this at a press briefing held to keep journalists abreast of the line up of activities and programmes of the conference.

The Seven day event, will offer avenue for reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the Nigerian Army, evaluate and comprehensively review ongoing operational engagements of the NA in all theatres of operations across the six geo-political zones within the year, among other key agenda.

General Nwachukwu said, the conference would also provide the NA an insight to take far reaching decisions that will be result oriented towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges in the country.

He further explained that the conference would create an opportunity for the COAS to have a face to face interaction with all the General officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers to provide possible guidance on enhancing NA activities and operations.

“Expectedly, Sunday 4 December 2022, will witness the arrival and registration of participants, while the conference will be declared open on Monday 5 December, 2022.” Says the General

According to him, the opening ceremony would feature a lecture titled “Proliferation of Regional/State Security Outfits in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects” by Gen Martin Luther Agwai (retired), former Chief of Defence Staff.

He reiterated that on the 6th of December 2022, various projects would be Commissioned that includes Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation projects in various communities in Sokoto State.

General Nwachukwu Furthermore, stated that, the conference would review decisions taken at the Chief of Army Staff third quarter conference, while series of briefs and other updates bothering on various activities of the NA would be presented and deliberated upon from 7th to 8th December.

” The NA will also seize the opportunity to recognize and appreciate eminent Nigerians who have in no small measure supported the NA. On 9 December, the event will be wrapped up with a closing remark by the COAS Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya CFR.”

“The NA has over the years demonstrated its capacity and zeal in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against external aggression and giving aid to civil authority in mitigating internal security challenges in the country.”

He pointed that the annual conference demonstrated the purposeful leadership drive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya (CFR) whose efforts have tremendously enhanced the capacity and dexterity of troops in the onslaughts against terrorists, bandits and other criminals in the country.

” The troops giant strides have led to mass surrendering of terrorists and their family members in droves. Troops have also maintained this feat, through their operational engagements in other theatres of operations in other parts of the country, with significant successes recorded”. Nwachukwu averred.

The General expressed commitments and resolves of the Nigerian troops to continue to discharge their duties professionally and proficiently within its constitutional mandate.

” We will also be resolute in upholding our values of courage, professionalism, sacrifice, respect, discipline and unflinching loyalty to duly constituted authority.”

He appreciates President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari pp l0and indeed all Nigerians on behalf of COAS Liutenant General Faruk Yahaya for their untiring support to the NA towards the pursuit of the restoration of peace and security to Nigeria.

