By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Women numbering over 2000 yesterday marched over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Aba,Abia State.

The protest march which took off from the Power line area to the Aba-Port Harcourt displayed placards which read; ‘Release Nnamdi Kanu now’, ‘Buhari must obey court order on Nnamdi Kanu, among others.

They insisted that Kanu never committed any offence to warrant his continued detention by the federal government.

The women further stated that the federal government has continued to detain the IPOB leader despite the court order for his release because of his Igbo origin.

Some of the protesters who spoke to Sunday Vanguard vowed to continue with the protest until the federal government obeys the court order to release the IPOB Leader.

“The federal government should obey the court order to release Nnamdi Kanu because he didn’t commit any offence to warrant his detention. Nnamdi Kanu is a freedom fighter fighting for the liberation of his Igbo people. The federal government has continued to detain him despite the court for his release because he is an Igbo man. We will not relent on the protest until the federal government obeys the court order to release our son, Nnamdi Kanu,” they said.