… as FRSC warns against dangerous driving

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

No fewer than 20 persons have been confirmed dead and six others injured, in a fatal crash at Lagos-Ibadan expressway and Mokwa, Niger state.

The Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in a statement obtained by Vanguard in Abuja, said the Ibadan crash involved a Toyota Bus bearing registration details TRK135ZY.

While the Mokwa crash involved a trailer transiting from Lagos which had a head on collision with a bus and the Otukpo lone crash involving a bus registered as NAK77XA which occurred as a result of a fallen tree that blocked the highway.

The statement disclosed that 18 people (all male adults) were involved in the Ibadan crash, out of which 10 were killed, six injured and the rest rescued without any injuries.

In the same vein, as at the time of filing this report, 10 victims were killed in the Mokwa crash, 9 of which were confirmed dead on the spot and the remaining victim confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

The statement further revealed that zero fatality was recorded in the Otukpo lone crash, and that the injured victims have been taken to St. Daniels Hospital Otukpo for urgent treatment.

The main cause of the crash according to the statement, was dangerous driving, road obstruction and excessive speed, which led to loss of control.

The statement read in part: “The six victims who were rescued with different degrees of injuries during the rescue operations of the Ibadan crash were given adequate first aid by the Corps’ medical rescue team before moving them to Ibadan Central Hospital for proper medical attention.

“While the remains of the killed victims were deposited in Adeoyo General Hospital Morgue in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

Reacting to this development, the Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu decried the incessant violation of legal speed limits and noticeable traces of dangerous driving behaviours exhibited by drivers during the Christmas celebrations, and warned perpetrators of such culture to desist henceforth as the Corps will not spare them when apprehended.

He also pointed attention to hazards of night journeys as the two of the three crashes occurred during the early hours of the day, apparently linked to night driving.

Biu, who frowned at the incident assured the motoring public that the Corps has already enhanced its visibility and intensified patrol operations that will engender sanity on the highways.

He directed the immediate deployment of a special squad to the affected part of the Otukpo-Makurdi highway to ensure speedy removal of the fallen tree as well as a traffic control team to engender free flow of traffic.

“The deployed squad has already commenced the cutting of the tree for immediate evacuation, as the motoring public is admonished to exercise patience, maintain the lowest possible speed while plying the route,” he stated.

While advising motorists to allow the spirit of love that comes with the season reflect in the manner they drive, the Acting Corps Marshal reiterated his position of subjecting those who take advantage of the festive season to indulge in dangerous driving behaviours to the long arm of the law.

He admonished the public to always patronize the FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which are always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.