All is now set for the 11th edition of Miss Idoma beauty pageant oganised by Freeimage Entertainment in conjunction with Mavlon consult.

14 ladies are would be jostling for the highly revered crown.

They are expected to resume camping on December 18, 2022 in Otukpo, Benue State.

The event is slated for December 27 at Leach Hotel and Resort, Otukpo, Benue State.

The beauty pageant, powered by Free Image Entertainment, FIE, is aimed at celebrating the beauty of the Idoma woman.

Miss Idoma is a pageant that crowns intelligence and beauty, a pageant aimed at creating a platform for an intelligent youth who is innovative in preserving the cultures of the land. The event attracts all the visiting crowd; tourist and season city dwellers who always come back to enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of Christmas celebration in Nigeria’s acclaimed Texas City.

Since its maiden edition in 2010, Free Image Entertainment has consistently made sure the most prestigious beauty pageant North central holds every December 27th and had also ensured that a winner goes home with a brand new car.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, during the week, President of FIE, Mrs. Janet Odoh William, said that the annual contest has for over the years gone a long way in empowering the Idoma targeted youth positively, while also uplifting them towards contributing their quota to the socio-economic development and sustainability of Nigeria.

She said the event has been showcasing the beauty of Idoma land and the virtues of its women.

This year, the overall winner will smile home with a brand new car, trip to Mauritius and other consolation prizes.

According to her, “For 10 years now, we have been showcasing the beauty and rich cultural heritage of Idoma community to the world through the Miss Idoma beauty contest and award night. This edition- 2022 will be choreographed in a unique and creative style and will be the 1st of its kind in Nigeria.”

Past winners of the contest included, Blessing Ogwuche, Ella Berela, Ehi Ejeh, Ehi Adokwu, Sandra Acha, Fatima Annabel and others.

Interestingly, top entertainers have been lined up to thrill guests at this year’s event.