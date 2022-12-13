Olubadan

By Biodun Busari

Nigeria is endowed with great people across all fields – home and abroad – promoting the image of the country as the most populous African nation.

Some of these prominent Nigerians in politics, entertainment, commerce and others died in the course of the year 2022.

Vanguard recalls some of these deaths that shook the nation.

The Olubadan

Barely 24 hours after breathing the new air of the year 2022, His Royal Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji died at the age of 93.

The monarch died on January 2, 2022, as the 41st traditional ruler of the ancient city of Ibadan at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Former President Ernest Sonekan Ernest Shonekan

Former President and the Head of the National Interim Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan died on January 11, 2022, aged 85.

Shonekan who succeeded former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida to govern Nigeria for only three months from August 26 – November 17, 1993, died of natural causes in his residence at Lekki, Lagos.

Chinedu Nwadike

Nigerian gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike died on March 27, 2022, at the age of 38.

The artiste known for his popular song ‘God of Vengeance’ died in Abuja, the country’s capital after recovering from a kidney problem.

Osinachi Nwachukwu Late Osinachi

Another popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu died on April 8, 2022, at the age of 43, after a brief illness in her residence in Abuja.

The ‘Ekwueme’ crooner’s death was filled with controversy after her family came out to say she died of domestic violence at the hand of her husband.

Alaafin of Oyo Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi

Another first-class monarch that died was the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83.

The king passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti to meet his ancestors having reigned on the throne for 53 years.

Arthur Nzeribe

Ace politician and businessman, Arthur Nzeribe died at the age of 83 on May 8, 2022, in Oguta, Imo State.

The former senator was known for his effort to stop the June 12, 1993, presidential election, but the accomplished lawyer also left indelible marks for his astuteness in politics.

Ada Ameh

Nollywood actress, comedian and on-air-personality, Ada Ameh died at the age of 48 in Warri, Delta State on July 17, 2022.

Ameh, despite being loved for putting smiles on peoples’ faces through her performances on the screen allegedly died of depression which attracted the sympathy of her fans and many Nigerians.

Vincent Ogbulafor

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor died on October 6, 2022, in Canada at the age of 73.

Ogbulafor who hailed from Olokoro, Umuahia South local government of Abia State, would be remembered for his statement that PDP would uninterruptedly rule the country for 40 years.

Rico Swavey

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey died on October 13, 2022, after sustaining multiple injuries from a ghastly car accident.

Swavey, a singer, actor and lawyer had an auto crash two days earlier around Sangotedo/Ajah road of Lagos and was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive it.

Chief Mbazulike Amechi

Chief Mbazulike Amechi, a former First Republic Minister of Aviation and elder statesman died on November 1, 2022, at the age of 93 years.

The nonagenarian who was known and respected for seeking peace in the Nigerian state led a delegation of Igbo elders to President Muhammadu Buhari to plead for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Sammie Okposo

Multiple award-winning gospel singer, Sammie Okposo died on 25 November, 2022, at the age of 51 in his Lagos home.

Okposo, who had ministered in songs on local and global stages set the internet abuzz early this year, following his public apology to his wife over infidelity, begging for forgiveness.

Paul Unongo

Chief Paul Iorpuu Unongo, the former leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) died on November 29, 2022, at the age of 87.

The former Minister of Power and Steel died in Jos, Plateau State, and tributes were paid for his selfless service to the nation, making Ohanaeze Ndigbo describe him as an “apostle of excellence.”

Demola Seriki

Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki died at the age of 63 on November 15, 2022, in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Seriki was a Lagos politician and public administrator who until his death enjoyed the accreditation of Nigeria’s permanent envoy to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.