The Chairman of Zylus Group International, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye has been conferred honorary doctor of science in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Business Management from the International EntrepreneurUniversity, USA.

The Entrepreneur, Business Coach, Investor, Human and Capital Development Strategists and Philanthropist who has over 2 decades of experience in Sales and Marketing, Negotiation, Public Speaking, Management, Human Resources, Project Management, and Development, has over the years acquired several certifications and skills that have been instrumental to the growth of his career.

Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye received the honorary degree at the congregation for the conferment of honorary doctorate degree that was held in NECA house Ikeja on 5th November 2022.

The honor was bestowed on him on behalf of the Governing Council of International Entrepreneurship University, USA, as he was unanimously selected as one of the outstanding and exemplary Professionals in entrepreneurship and strategic business management.

Expressing his appreciation to the university, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye stated that the conferment is a testament to the result-oriented strategies and developments he has activated in the last 20 years, particularly in entrepreneurship and business management.

He added that he is committed to continuing with his contribution to the landmark of accomplishments in the development and advancement of the multi-Nigerian socio-economic sectors coupled with real estate development which he has been recognized for over the years.

