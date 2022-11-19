By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has written a condolence letter to the United Nations following the killing of a humanitarian worker by an unruly soldier, on Thursday in Damboa.

Zulum addressed the letter to the UN’s resident representative in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale. The letter, titled “condolence and solidarity” was dated Friday, November 18, 2022.

The letter reads:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the incident that happened in Damboa yesterday (Thursday). My condolence goes to the family of Mrs Alem Muluseta, her colleagues at Medicine de Monde (DM), the whole Humanitarian Community and the United Nations, who continually make huge sacrifices to support our people”.

“My condolence also goes to the families of gallant soldiers who lost their lives in trying to restrain the perpetrator.”

“This was a sad isolated incidence, the like of which we have not seen before, and which may not be unconnected with the mental health of the soldier involved”.

“The injured pilot has been adequately attended to and he is recovering well. We will do all we can to continue to support him to get what he needs until he recovers”.

“I want to assure our partners and the general public that this is an isolated incidence and the military is investigating what happened.”

“We remain confident that our Military and other security agencies are committed to

ensure peace and security of lives and property in Borno state.”

“We will continue to work together with the Military, and our partners to support Mental Health Programs in the Theatre” Zulum said.

